A WOMAN has been left shaken after a New Year’s Eve firework plunged into her roof lantern, shattering it and peppering her living room with glass.

Charlotte Clark had been relaxing at home on Friday 30 December when an almighty bang came from right above her head.

The 53-year-old then dived onto her sofa as she was showered in falling glass, leaving her terrified as she “thought a bomb had exploded” in her living room.

Charlotte Clark’s living room was covered in shattered glass. (C) Charlotte Clark.

Charlotte, from Horley, Surrey, was left in “total shock” when she discovered that a premature New Year’s Eve firework allegedly fired from a neighbouring house had exploded above her, shattering her roof lantern.

The Salvation Army Manager said her first reaction was to dive for cover when the noise ripped out above her.

Whilst the falling glass missed impacting Charlotte directly, large chunks were lodged in her coffee table, taking her upwards of four hours to clean up.

Upon calling the police, Charlotte discovered the apparent cause of the chaos was a 4ft long Eagle firework rocket, which she says was launched from a neighbouring garden as part of an early New Year’s party.

Charlotte now claims contact from the police has been minimal and that no one attended her house despite the police saying they would send an officer round.

Charlotte took to social media the same night to share her frightening experience with photos of the carnage.

She wrote: “I am literally shaking from what could have been very serious.

“I just went to walk into my lounge and there was a very loud firework bang, next thing I know glass shattered above me and I dived onto my sofa.

“I was covered in glass, so lucky not to have been seriously cut – only a few scrapes on my legs – but children crying and glass everywhere.

“Turns out our roof lantern was shattered by a professional firework. Could have been fatal.

“Police involved – we found the firework.”

Images within Charlotte’s post show her living room covered in deep blue fragments of glass, ranging in size from powder-like to large visible chunks embedded in her table.

Another image shows Charlotte’s daughter stood with the rocket for comparison, as it is almost the same height as her.

The post has received over 400 likes and more than 100 comments from users who reacted in shock to the chaotic scenes.

One user wrote: “I’m no Karen but maybe it’s time for fireworks only to be available for professional displays.

“Any old divvys can get hold of them with zero brain cells. I really hope you’re all okay, I can’t imagine the fright.”

Another commented: “I’m so glad no one was hurt, and more grateful that it didn’t explode in the house.

“Someone is looking out for you tonight even though you may not feel like it right now.”

A third user added: “I’m sorry to hear this, all fireworks should be banned.”

Another said: “OMG, this could have been really nasty, glad you and your children are okay. Hopefully the police get answers. Stay safe Charlotte.”

A fifth user replied: “Holy s**t that’s proper nasty, glad nobody was seriously injured. Someone other than you has got to pay for repairs 100%.”

Thankfully, Charlotte had one kind-hearted soul reach out to her with assistance.

A home improvement boss offered to send someone over in the morning free of charge to get the now-gaping hole in Charlotte’s roof secured and water-tight.

Speaking today, Charlotte said: “I heard a really loud bang above me and instantly my first reaction was to put my arms over my head and dive onto the settee as I was showered in falling glass.

“It was so scary, I could almost see my life flash before my eyes, I thought a bomb had exploded in my lounge!

“Afterwards I was shaking and screaming and in total shock. Glass was still falling in big chunks so my husband couldn’t even get to me.

“It missed impacting me directly as I was on the opposite side of the glass.

“I still got covered in glass but my kids were playing under that same spot only 20 minutes before.

“It could have been fatal, especially when I see the large chunks of glass that have been indented into my coffee table. It took four hours to clean up and I’m still finding glass.”

Charlotte added: ”The outcome is just as crazy but my realisation is that unless someone is seriously injured then the police don’t really want to know.

“I’m sure that the minute the police asked if I was injured and my husband said ‘No, only a few scratches’ then we were put down the list.

“We rang the police straight away after the hit and got given a crime reference number and told it was criminal damage.

“They said someone would come round so we left the lounge alone so they could see devastation. No one came and more fireworks were going off.

“We called the police back and were told to call 101. We did and we were on hold for an hour.

“If the police had come then they could have put a stop to the fireworks and investigated the serious impact the firework caused.”

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said today: “We received a report of criminal damage at around 7:35pm on 30 December at a property on Wolverton Gardens in Horley.

“Unfortunately, there are currently no proportionate lines of enquiry, and the investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light.”