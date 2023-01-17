A PARODY store of the infamous ‘Wakey Wines’ shop has now been coined the “best in Yorkshire” by two boys who went viral for their mocking of the Wakefield-based shop.

Wakefield ‘Wakey’ Wines in Wakefield, Yorkshire, has gained massive attention recently for owner Mohammed Azar Nazir’s eccentric catchphrases and admirable commitment to social media presence.

The 42-year-old has become a viral sensation for his catchphrases like “What’s the best shop in Wakey?” and “Bingo bingo, Gala Bingo“.

However, a rival shop in Doncaster has now been coined as the best in the county by the two boys who left Mohammed red-faced over their claim that Tesco was better value than his store.

Swaran Mini Market owner Hardav Singh with the two ‘Tesco boys’. Credits: Hardav Singh.

The two young boys from Doncaster, Yorkshire featured in a recent video in which they replied: “Tesco” when the owner asked them what the best shop in Wakefield was.

Mohammed walks off furious that they ruined his orchestrated promotional video in a moment which has been widely mocked on social media.

The two boys have now resurfaced in another video, this time promoting another local shop, Swaran Mini Market, Doncaster on Monday.

The Tiktok video begins with a still photo featuring 44-year-old owner Hardav Singh posing next to the same boys with the caption “Boys back in Doncaster”,

It then replays the original video from Wakey Wines with the caption “Two days earlier”.

Then the video cuts to “Two days later” with Hardav asking the boys in his shop “Alright boys, how was your trip in Wakefield?” to which one boy replies “It was alright”, whilst the other says “S**t.”

Hardav then asks, “What was the best shop in Wakefield then?”.

One of the boys replies: “Tescos.”

Hardav then says “Tescos? You’re back in Doncaster now, which is the best shop in Yorkshire?”

One boy says: “Swaran Mini Market.”

The shop owner then says: “Plenty of Prime available and for reasonable prices.” whilst holding two large multipacks of in-demand energy drink Prime, in a dig at Wakey Wines’ alleged outrageous prices of £100 per bottle.

The two boys agree whilst nodding and patting the box of Prime saying: “The best”.

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption “Prime boys” and has been viewed by over 5.6 million people, receiving over 511,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments in the process.

One TikTok user wrote: “Wakey Wines near crying.”

Another said: “Wakey Wines looks fuming.”

A third joked: “Mans sending agents to Wakey Wines.”

Another added: “He looked like he was gonna cry when they said Tesco.”

A fifth replied: “Supporting the local.”

Speaking today Hardav said: “The kids are occasional customers in our shop and live fairly local.

Swaran Mini Market owner Hardav Singh showcasing his stock of Prime. Credits: Hardav Singh

“A few weeks prior to this we started making videos for TikTok in parody of the Wakey Wines videos and in joke of the overpriced prices he is charging for Prime.

“Our store has been established for over 35 years and always believe in giving our customers what they want at a fair price so we have always been selling Prime at reasonable, fair price.

“We saw the boys’ video the on TikTok and when they came into the store we thought it would be a great opportunity to make a storyline out of their previous video and in the process making people aware that there is no need to go and pay inflated prices at Wakey Wines.

“We have the cans of Prime coming into store from America tomorrow and these were a product we have reluctantly ordered as an experiment as we know that the costs involved, shipping, courier, customs duty and VAT is going to make the cans very expensive.

“However it’s not the £100 that Wakey Wines is charging.

“We have managed to source the cans for £15 a can which I personally think is a ridiculous price for a soft drink, however for the Prime fanatics we will be offering the cans for sale at our cost price of £15 which is a fraction of the £100 Wakey wines is charging.”

Bottles of Prime are priced at £2 per bottle at major retailers.

Wakefield Wines have been approached for comment.