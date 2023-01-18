Miros Mocean appoints new CEO

Miros Mocean has appointed Andreas Brekke as CEO to drive its growth in the global shipping market.

Launched in 2021, Miros Mocean is a joint venture between wave technology expert Miros, BW Group, one of the world’s leading maritime companies, and Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), an independent commercial platform with a specific focus on ESG for shipowners.

Andreas Brekke, CEO Miros Mocean (C) Miros Mocean

Miros Mocean is a future-facing platform, that integrates real-time vessel data and normalises it from local wave and weather parameters, this provides an unprecedented accuracy in vessel performance and thereby enables optimal performance and decarbonisation.

With more than 20 years of experience across the energy sector, Mr Brekke’s appointment follows nearly a decade as CEO of Miros Group. During his tenure, the company increased its position in the offshore operations and energy markets, with contracts secured with key industry players around the world.

Based in the company’s headquarters in Asker, Norway, Mr Brekke will drive Miros Mocean’s mission to support the shipping industry with measured – not derived – local environmental data, for a precise overview of vessel performance in real-time, giving clear proof of efficiency and commercial viability throughout the lifetime of a vessel.

Mr Brekke said: “I am very proud to be continuing my journey within the Miros team as the CEO of Miros Mocean. After nearly a decade in my previous role as Miros Group CEO, I am honoured to have the chance to help the company explore specific solutions tailored to the shipping market.

Christian Bonfils, CCP CEO and Chairman of Miros Mocean added: “I have full confidence that Andreas Brekke will leverage his experience and knowledge of the industry in his new role, to further establish Miros Mocean as a leader in next-generation vessel performance.

Miros Mocean’s vision is to give the shipping industry accurate and relevant performance data to optimise costs and create a transparent, collaborative, and greener shipping industry for the future.