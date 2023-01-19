Kim Kardashian buys cross pendant worn by Princess Diana for £163k

KIM Kardashian has splurged £163,000 on a cross pendant worn by Princess Diana.

The 42-year-old acquired the amethyst Attallah Cross at an auction held by Sotheby’s London yesterday.

The cross – which Princess Diana most famously wore to a charity gala in October 1987 – was competed for by four bidders in the last five minutes of Sotheby’s Royal and Noble sale.

It is understood that the pendant ultimately landed in the hands of a representative for Kardashian, who secured it for more than double its pre-auction estimate.

The Attallah Cross, of fleurée style – made distinct by flowery design details, is a pendant created in 1920s by court jewellers Garrard.

The cross was bought by Naim Attallah CBE,from Garrard in the 1980s and through his friendship with Princess Diana, he was able to loan it to her several times over a number of years to wear at events.

It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.

The cross-shaped pendant – thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients – is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds.

The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm.

Princess Diana became known for increasingly bold fashion choices in the 80s, moving away from the more romantic and subdued style she had favoured upon first meeting then-husband King Charles.

Princess Diana had a long-standing relationship with Garrard, having selected her engagement ring from them in 1981.

Over the years she would collaborate with Garrard and wear pieces from the illustrious jewellery house on many occasions, including after her divorce.

In her last public appearance, she wore what has come to be known as the Swan Lake necklace, a diamond and South Sea pearl necklace which they made in collaboration with her.

Kristian Spofforth, Head of Jewellery at Sotheby’s London said: “We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

“This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion – or indeed both.