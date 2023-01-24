Scots billionaire brothers announce £10m cash injection for bus fleet

TWO SCOTS billionaire brothers have announced a £10m cash injection to expand their ongoing bus fleet partnership.

Sandy and James Easdale, have announced the investment amid efforts to expand the partnership between McGill’s Buses and international coach operator, FlixBus.

The McGill’s owners’ outlay will see 18 new state of the art Volvo buses added to the McGill’s fleet which operates on FlixBus network.

McGill’s partnership with FlixBus was its first foray into long-distance coach travel when it launched in 2021.

Among the key routes are Glasgow/Edinburgh to London service, a network connecting Scotland’s cities as well as services south to cities such as Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester and Leeds.

James (L) and Sandy Easdale £10m investment to massively expand the partnership.

The routes for the new vehicles will be unveiled later in 2023.

Sandy Easdale said: “Our partnership with FlixBus has been a resounding success for both parties and there was a clear determination to build on the successful service that has already been established.

“We’ve stepped up with a £10million investment to buy new state of the art coaches that will equip us for the expansion we have planned.

“That is good news for passengers who will benefit from great value travel around Great Britain.

“It will also mean we will be creating new jobs as we announce the routes and the services start to get going.

“Between our FlixBus partnership, our purchase of Xplore Dundee and our acquisition of the Scotland East business from First Bus, we are firm in our desire to keep building the McGill’s Buses business and brand.”

James Easdale added: “We’re delighted to reveal the new investment into the FlixBus initiative and we look forward to announcing the new routes later this year.

“Last summer, the wider FlixBus group carried 34 million passengers over its summer season and McGill’s wants to be an integral part in growing that even further as FlixBus expands its UK services in the coming years.

“Sandy and I are continuously looking for opportunities to invest, whether that be through McGill’s or our property and manufacturing interests.

“Whilst the economic outlook is looking more challenging, we still believe 2023 and 2024 will bring openings to create jobs and growth within our businesses.”