House-hunters left stunned by London property on market for £200k

HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left stunned after spotting a London property on the market for £200,000 – despite being a burnt-out shell.

The terraced house in Newham, East London is being marketed as a “fire damaged renovation property” after being listed on property website Rightmove earlier this month.

This seems to be an optimistic point of view though, as images show the property completely destroyed inside, with each room a charred, blackened mess.

The property seems to have been destroyed by a fire. Credit: Landwood Group

Despite this, the home will go under the hammer next month, meaning that any potential buyers could snap it up in an area where homes go for £450,000 on average.

The images show exactly what kind of rebuild an investor would have on their hands by taking on a project like this.

Exterior photos show the graffitied outside walls of the three bedroom property, with windows above having had the glass blown out and the window below hidden behind a reinforced steel sheet.

The interior of the property is in ruins, with the surfaces scorched by fire and at least one wall having had the wallpaper completely burnt away, exposing the cracked red brick behind.

The floor is littered with a thick layer of rubbish as each room appears indiscernible from the other in terms of purpose.

One room does contain part of a seemingly unscathed bedframe, indicating the likelihood that it was once the bedroom of a previous owner.

Another image shows the exposed wooden beams on the ceiling property which have been left intact despite being blasted by flames.

The staircase up to the first floor is also in a state of disrepair, looking dusty and dilapidated.

The interior of the property has extensive damage. Credit: Landwood Group

The home does not seem fit for purpose and potential buyers may be looking to knock it all down and start from scratch, rather than renovate the sorry-looking property.

The property was put to market by chartered surveyors and auctioneers Landwood Group.

Landwood Group wrote in the property’s listing: “This property comprises a three bedroom fire damaged end terrace in need of extensive renovation or rebuild.

“Please note that internal access to the upper floors was not considered safe and interested parties should satisfy themselves as to the extent of accommodation and bedrooms provided.

“Internal viewings are not being conducted.”

The house was shared to social media yesterday with the simple caption: “Burnt house in East London for £200k.”

Unsurprisingly, users were left questioning whether it would be worth purchasing and indeed at what price.

One said: “That’s the auction guide price as well, just watch it go for more.”

Another added: “No floor plan available, as there aren’t any walls or floors left.”

A third chipped in: “Would you ever be able to get rid of the burnt smell unless you knocked it down?”

Another commented: “£200K? What the hell is happening to the housing market in London?”

Properties in Newham sell for around £450,000 on average according to property website Rightmove.