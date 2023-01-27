THIS is the moment an Irish rock band’s kitchen ceiling collapsed in on itself, soaking the room and leaving the house uninhabitable.

Static Vision were practicing upstairs in their shared house earlier this month (11 JAN) when they noticed the heavy rainfall outside.

The band members, from Limerick, Ireland, knew that their kitchen ceiling was susceptible to water so rushed downstairs to check it, before the ceiling fell apart in a sodden mess just ten minutes later.

Video shows the band’s drummer Toby Shane on the phone to their landlord as he and guitarist Cian O’Dowd watch on from the doorway of the room.

The kitchen is in a sorry state of disrepair as debris and chipboard from the ceiling lay scattered around the room.

The ceiling itself now boasts a huge gaping hole as more chipboard and plaster hang precariously from the edges, and water can be heard running down onto the kitchen floor.

Three tubs lay on the kitchen floor with the purpose of collecting water but seem to be a lost cause by now.

Toby can be heard saying: “The whole roof’s collapsing, literally collapsing, we need to get out of the house like, it’s literally getting worse by the hour like.”

Another piece of the ceiling falls down whilst Toby is speaking, whilst Cian watches on, saying: “Holy f***ing s**t.”

The video was uploaded to Tiktok with the caption: “Our roof just came down.”

Two more videos uploaded to Tiktok show the ‘before’ scenes, prior to the entire roof collapsing.

Toby can be seen bursting a water-filled mound in the celing with a knife, whilst holding a basin below.

A jet of yellowish water cascades down into the basin, slowly trickling to a stop as Toby sets it down on the floor next to another already-full tub.

The second video shows the pair watching on as their celiing slowly falls apart, with Toby putting his hands behind his head in a state of disbelief.

Cian says: “It’s f****d. It’s going to collapse,” before joking “Can’t go in there anymore eh?”

The video has received over 5 million likes and more than 750 comments from TikTok users who were quick to make light of the situation.

One user joked: “Landlord: ah just a mild leak nothing to worry about.”

Another wrote: “I hate milking the ceiling.”

A third commented: “Bro the mould on the ceiling…”

Another quipped: “Fresh house water, naturally harvested from the ceiling.”

A fifth joked: “You should change your ceiling water more often.”

Speaking today Cian, 25, said: “I live with my drummer in the house and we were jamming upstairs when we noticed the heavy rainfall.

Static Vision members (L-R) Toby Shane, Cian O’Dowd and Tom O’Dowd.

“As we have a bad ceiling we went down to check to find out it was leaking. So we got a bucket and let some water out that was built up there. Then 10 minutes later the whole ceiling came down.

“We went down to check and about 10 minutes after we let the water out the ceiling collapsed. We were in utter shock but thankfully no one got hurt.

“The video we posted then went viral with over 5 million views currently.

“We will need a full new roof and our landlord who’s been very helpful is working on it at the moment.

“Until then we are living back in our home garage where we turned it into a recording studio and are working on our first album.”