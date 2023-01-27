2023 has its fair share of wedding trends, but oval-shaped engagement rings have caught our eye. They are packed with brilliant sparkle and look a bit larger per carat, making them a more affordable option.

Gorgeous on its own, the oval also looks fantastic in almost any setting, making it an ideal pick. But don’t take our word for it. Here are the most trending oval-shaped engagement ring styles for 2023.

2023 Engagement Ring Trends

Want to level up your style? You’re in luck. Oval-shaped stones are a popular pick for the year, making them a great match for some of 2023’s other engagement ring trends.

Art deco and vintage-inspired rings, yellow gold, and matching wedding band sets are all in this year–and they look great with ovals.

Why Ovals are Everything

Oval-shaped diamonds have tons of brilliant sparkle. Not only do we love the glittery look, all that sparkle can help hide any imperfections in the stone. You can find an eye-clean oval in the VS range and save yourself some money.

The soft shape has a romantic vibe. Round is historically the most popular choice for engagement rings. Going with an oval can update some of the same classic looks while still having a stunning brilliant appeal.

The elongated shape has more finger coverage. Ovals have more surface area, making them look larger per carat than a round.

Ovals are more affordable. Fancy-shaped diamonds are more affordable than rounds. Coupled with the fact that the oval shape looks larger on average, you’ve got a larger stone for less.

Unique Oval Engagement Rings

Unique engagement ring settings are a big trend this year. People love an out-of-the-box look that speaks to their personal style. Being yourself is big in 2023.

The Twig is a unique example of a stunning engagement ring with an untraditional feel. The delicate band exudes an effortless glamour while two round brilliant diamonds tie in the glittery sparkle of an oval-shaped center stone.

Oval-Shaped Stones Flying Solo

The double-stone trend of last year has sparked a newfound appreciation for the classic solitaire, and single-stone settings are trending big time.

If you choose a solo setting, oval-shaped stones are the way to go. The brilliant sparkle packs a punch, and their elongated shape means they take up more space. All that finger coverage is gorgeous, and the shape needs no help to shine.

The Lexie is a stunning solitaire setting with smooth modern lines. The elegant appeal allows the oval to take center stage, making it the ideal single-stone setting.

Oval Meets Art Deco

Art deco will be on trend in 2023. It’s like the roaring 20s all over again. Stunning soft, geometric lines look great with an oval-shaped stone.

Yellow gold is also a major trend this year, and while rose gold was the most popular choice during the art of the art deco era, yellow gold speaks to the timeless appeal of vintage-inspired pieces.

The beauty of a ring like The Amber is brought to life with warm gold tones highlighting brilliant white diamonds. The combination of the art deco-inspired piece, lustrous yellow gold, and an oval-shaped stone makes this engagement ring the trifecta of trendy.

Lab Grown Diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds are a trend we can get behind. They’re more of a more earth-conscious choice, and they’re also around half the price of a comparable natural stone.

Many modern couples choose to save on an engagement ring and spend that money to purchase a home instead. Others prefer to go with the more eco-friendly option. With lab diamonds, they don’t have to choose.

With lab-grown diamonds being so much more affordable, stunning (and opulent) engagement rings like The Adelle are more than within reach.

Brilliant lab diamonds surround the band creating endless glittering sparkle. Top it off with an oval-shaped lab diamond and it’s jaw-dropping elegance in an earth-friendly package. What’s not to love about that?

Matching Sets

Matching sets are making waves this year, and perfect pairs are big. Some fit together like puzzle pieces, while others play with negative space. Either way, the two-of-a-kind look is in style.

The studded sparkle of The Hidden Halo Penelope engagement ring is twice as nice, doubled up with a matching wedding band. Round brilliant diamonds along the band enhance the sparkle from an oval-shaped stone.

The slight overhang from the oval’s elongated shape over the wedding band makes it the perfect combo. It plays with negative space while bringing it together for one cohesive sparkly look.

Another One

If you’re looking for even more sparkle stone-centric sets like The Kristen might be just what you had in mind. Tons of brilliant sparkle from round and marquise lab diamonds cover the band accentuating the shine of your center stone.

Elongated shapes like the oval are ideal for stacking and particularly well-matched with chevron bands. The slight overhang of the stone stretches the look of the sparkle.

Should You Buy A Trendy Oval Engagement Ring?

Style comes and goes, but ovals and gold aren’t something that’s ever out. If you snag yourself an oval-shaped engagement ring that happens to be trending in 2023, chances are you’ll be head over heels about it for years to come.