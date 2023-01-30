Blair Ewell Discusses Reasons to Use Truck Transportation for Shipping Goods

Blair Ewell, a longtime transportation executive, knows the logistics industry’s ins and outs and the many options available for transporting goods. Having managed teams and businesses in this field for decades, Ewell has seen the pros and cons of the many shipping options available for companies to utilize. In the end, he recommends truck shipping for moving products and delivering goods. Here he discusses why truck shipping is ultimately the right way to go.

Superior Speed

First and foremost, Blair Ewell points out that the speed of truck shipping is unmatched. Speed is of utmost importance to just about every client in today’s world. This is true whether you’re dealing primarily with other businesses or mainly selling to individual consumers. Without truck shipping, many of the guarantees that businesses are currently able to give with regard to their shipping deadlines simply would not be possible. As a result, while other shipping options may be appropriate for special cases, trucking will be your best bet if you’re trying to build a brand of consistency, follow-through, and efficiency that your clients can count on time and time again.

Flexibility

Ewell also points out that the route flexibility offered by trucking goods is superior to that of railroads. Because of the intricacy of the US road systems and the advancement of modern GPS technology, road blockages, and weather-related issues are less likely to completely stop a truck from making it to its destination. Railroads can experience significant delays and typically have a less robust network of directions and options to make it from point A to point B.

Furthermore, the dropoff and pickup flexibility offered by trucks is a huge plus for businesses juggling a large number of orders simultaneously. With other kinds of shipping, it’s much more difficult to add cargo (or deliver it) mid-delivery, and as a result, the process becomes much more inconvenient. Trucking makes it possible to be strategic and make the most of every part of the route your transportation company is using.

Transportation is an all-important aspect of running a successful business. Even with a robust POS system and great customer service, your brand will only succeed with the right delivery system. Especially if you have goods and products that can spoil or potentially lose some of their quality in a matter of days, trucking will be even more important for your business to ensure that customers are happy. Blair Ewell recommends finding the right logistics or transportation company that can provide the services you need so you can build a consistent partnership with them in the long term.