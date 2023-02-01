A TEENAGER has won an Entrepreneur of the Year award for a crochet business she set up in lockdown over two years ago – when she was just 12-years-old.

Miah Henley has been crocheting since the age of 10, after learning how to perfect a blanket under the instruction of her grandparents.

The youngster from Rayleigh, Essex was later inspired to create her own fun designs during the first lockdown in 2020, leading her to start her own business with a Facebook page.

Now, after over two years of success, the school pupil has been announced as the Entrepreneur of the Year at Rochford’s Business Awards last Thursday.

Miah was encouraged by mum Jaime Lee, 33, to start her own shop after her designs – which include animals and comforting crocheted messages, began to take up space all over the house.

The page quickly reached over 1,000 followers and showed no sign of stopping, so Jaime decided to nominate her daughter for Rochford’s Business Awards: Entrepreneur of the Year.

To the duo’s delight, Miah was chosen as a finalist, being invited to the finalist celebration event in Canewdon, Essex, on Thursday.

She was later announced as the winner for 2023 by radio presenter Sue Harris.

Taking to social media on Friday, mum Jaime shared a photo of Miah at the awards, saying: “Our daughter started her own business when she was 12-years-old crocheting.

“She’s now just turned 14 and after being selected as a finalist for entrepreneur of the year, she won!”

The post attracted hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who were quick to praise the youngster’s initiative.

Pictured: Miah Henley and mum Jaime Lee Henley. (C) Jaime Lee Henley

One person said: “This is amazing. Congratulations to your daughter, you must be so proud.”

Another wrote: “Her work is stunning and she’s so amazing. Well done.”

A third commented: “I recognised the photo from her page instantly. What an achievement.”

A fourth added: “Well done, young lady.”

Speaking today, Miah said: “My mum inspired me to start my business, I was making so many things she was running out of room to put them anywhere so she started me a page on Facebook and it went from there.

“I’m rarely shocked by things but when I won my jaw dropped and I had to take a few seconds before standing up to collect my award as I couldn’t believe they said my name.”

Mum Jaime added: “Miah started crocheting when she was 10 by making a blanket taught by her great-nan and her nan. She then went into making other things – her first being a teddy bear.

“She never follows a pattern, she just makes it up in her head as she goes along. I help her run [the business] and I answer any questions via her page whilst she is at school.

“She crochets after she’s home from school and finishes her homework, and at school, if she has time – her teachers/school are so supportive. Weekends, she crochets most of the day.

Pictured: Some of Miah’s many incredible designs. (C) Miah Henley

“I book her fairs/fetes/stalls in and we go together; her friends and family also come along to help/support. We do make a good team.

“All businesses in the Rochford District Council could be nominated for awards. I had to answer quite a few questions and just tell them about about her and what she does.

“She then got shortlisted to one of four finalists. We were invited to attend the evening at Apton Hall wedding Venue in Canewdon for a lovely meal and winners announcement.

“The event itself was a lovely evening. Everyone was in high spirits, all the finalists congratulated each other whether they won or not.

“Dinner was served at 7:30pm, the awards took place at 9:20pm and we left at 10:45pm.

“She went up to the stage and collected her award, then she went out to have some photos taken by a photographer. The presenter was Sue Harris from the radio.

“It’s Miah’s dream to be able to buy her first car herself outright, so that’s what she saves every penny for.

“My husband and I pay for all her wool, safety eyes, hooks, stalls and anything else she may need and all the money she makes for sales and stalls goes directly into her bank account for her to save for her car.”