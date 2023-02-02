A BIZARRE video shows two women on the quiet carriage of a train locked in an intense argument – whilst nearly whispering.

Callum Beeley was travelling from London Paddington to Penzance with his sister Cara to visit their mum yesterday when an argument kicked off about them speaking in the quiet section.

The 29-year-old began recording after a woman allegedly began shouting down from the other side of the train carriage and telling other commuters off for speaking too loudly.

The video shows an unidentified woman approaching Cara after allegedly shouting “Do you not know what quiet means?” to another commuter who was speaking to his friend.

Calum says his sister had just defended the man – who is out of shot – by saying “Who do you think you are?” to the unnamed woman.

The video opens with Cara saying “Get out of my face, honestly get out of my face.”

The woman replies in hushed tones, saying: “Don’t try me girl.”

Cara responds: “Don’t you f***ing try me, get out of my face, I don’t know who you think you are.”

The woman then says: “I know who I am, this is a quiet carriage. Babies aside.”

“So what,” Cara retorts “You don’t pay more for your ‘quiet carriage‘.”

The woman replies abruptly: “Shut up. You are not allowed.”

Cara laughs in disbelief and says: “Telling me to shut up? Who is this c**t?”

The woman begins to walk away but then turns back to see that Callum is recording her, and so storms back towards the pair and attempts to grab the phone out of Callum’s hand whilst saying: “Really?”

Cara then jumps in to defend her brother, saying: “Yes really. I don’t think so.”

The woman covers her face and says: “Excuse me, you have no right to record me.”

Cara then replies: “Yes you can record in public places.”

Callum can then be heard agreeing with his sister saying “Yeah you can” before the video ends.

Callum Beeley and sister Cara. (C) Callum Beeley

Speaking today breakfast chef Callum said: “I started filming because I felt a bit anxious that something would happen as I could feel tension in the air.

“I guess it serves as protection also to have evidence but luckily it didn’t go that far. I think I mainly felt a bit nervous. I don’t really like confrontation, it is the last thing I’d expect on a train.

“This lady, I think, took the quiet carriage rules a bit too seriously because I always thought conversation was allowed, it started with the lady shouting out ‘Do you not know what quiet means?’.

“The man sitting near us ignored her and kept talking to someone, so she then got out of her seat and told him to stop talking and to move if he wants to talk as she pointed in his face.

“The man didn’t really say anything back to her, but my sister did which is when the lady then came over to us.

“She also complained to the train manager, saying she’d been assaulted, but nothing happened. After like half an hour she moved herself to the next carriage.

“We could hear the man’s conversation but it wasn’t overly loud. There is a difference between the quiet carriage and a library, you can’t have total silence.

“The speaker announcing the stations is still loud.”

Great Western Railway have been approached for comment.