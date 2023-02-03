A HOUSE-HUNTER has shared her hilarious analysis of a bizarre open plan property on the market for nearly £430,000 – that features a toilet that faces the bed.

Kirsty Winskill was casually viewing rental properties on Rightmove two weeks ago when she came across a seemingly normal, modern house in Rogiet, Monmouthshire in south east Wales.

The 40-year-old was taken aback when flicking through the interior images of the layout of the property though, finding a number of bizarre features that left her scratching her head.

Open plan bedroom/bathroom. Image courtesy of Rightmove/Deadline News.

In a post to Twitter bid writer Kirsty offered a walkthrough, room-by-room, of the property’s strange quirks.

Accompanied by various interior and exterior photos of the property, Kirsty wrote: “Got an amazing property for you, Twitter. First glance, all seems normal, very modern.”

The first tweet in her thread contained an image of the garden complete with artificial grass, to which Kirsty said: “Sure, they’ve torn up the garden and put down that horrific plastic.”

The second image shows the bathroom, which features a large wall sticker that reads ‘Soaking my cares away’, which Kirsty described as: “The main bathroom is giving Wine Mom.”

However, the property really takes a turn when Kirsty reaches the master bedroom which showcases a wall-mounted TV.

The TV bizarrely hangs partially over a cupboard door, meaning any inhabitant hoping to get into the wardrobe would end up smashing the door off the appliance.

Kirsty explains this, saying: “But it’s the main bedroom where things get different. How can you open this cupboard without smashing the TV?”

Kirsty’s attention then turns to the most intriguing element of the listing – an “en-suite” made up of a toilet, shower and hand basin that directly faces the bed.

Kirsty wrote: “The shower is in the bedroom, the toilet faces the bed, nothing but cold eye contact with your partner as you s**t.

“Aside from the horrific lack of privacy offered by this toilet and shower setup, that’s a toilet and a shower on carpet.

“The bedroom will fill with steam, the delightful scent of your toilet time will fill the air, and the place will be covered in mildew – perfect, no notes.”

Aside from Kirsty’s analysis, images of the property show what also appears to be the current resident’s car outside, complete with a clamp on the front wheel.

The bathroom that looks directly opposite the bedroom. Image courtesy of Rightmove/Deadline News.

The post has received over 500 likes and has attracted the attention of dozens of Twitter users who were quick to crack jokes about the property’s bizarre set-up.

One user joked: “Imagine waking up, rolling over and seeing your partner giving their respective genitals a good cleaning.”

Another commented: “I can’t believe somebody realised my dream of trying to sleep off a two-day hangover while my spouse has the beer s***s just four metres away from me. Mmm. Marriage.”

A third wrote: “No! Dear f***ing god! What if one of you stinks it up? No candles going to solve that one!”

Another said: “‘Simply Stunning Four Double Bedroom Detached’. Yep, definitely stunning.”

A fifth replied: “Why is this whole house open plan. You’ve got your kitchen-living-dining area, and as if that’s not bad enough, you’ve also got your sleeping-washing-s****ing area.”

The four bedroom property was listed on Rightmove by estate agents Davis & Sons, Caldicot last year for £429,950.

The agents do make mention of the bizarre en-suite, simply describing it as: “Open plan to bedroom, coved and skimmed ceiling, walk in shower with mains shower, wash hand in vanity unit, W.C., towel radiator.”

Speaking today Kirsty said: “It was hilariously horrifying to see a bathroom with no walls.

“I was just browsing Rightmove to see what property prices are like in different areas.

“I can afford to buy, just window shopping really.

“The majority of people have been similarly shocked by it, a couple of people suggested it was an accessibility issue but you don’t need to have a carpeted bathroom with no walls to make it accessible.”

Davis & Sons, Caldicot have been approached for comment.