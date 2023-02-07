7 Steps to Conducting a Successful Clinical Trial

According to statistics, there are more than 400,000 clinical trials going on at any given moment throughout the world. This number reflects trials studying pharmaceutical drugs, diseases, and new medical treatments. Throughout all of these trials, a commitment to ethics and safety must prevail. In fact, most countries maintain strict standards regarding the protocols of clinical trials. If your company is coordinating a trial, consider the following seven steps that will ensure it is successful.

Photo by 3DVisu on Unsplash

1. Prioritize Simplicity

The first standard of an effective clinical trial is to keep its premise simple. For complex biotech and life science inquiries, this can be a challenge, but it’s a good idea to simplify the subject of your trial as much as possible. This benefits the clinicians who will be performing the trial’s tasks, and it also benefits participants who will want to understand the trial they’re participating in. To this end, trial coordinators should favor simple, straightforward language over highly technical descriptions that are difficult to understand.

2. Recruit Strategically

Recruiting is one of the most important elements of a successful clinical trial. If a trial’s participants do not fulfill their commitment and participate through the end of the trial, it can seriously compromise the results of the trial. Strategically recruiting participants is thus an imperative part of the trial’s outcome. Clinicians must first understand the motivation that a patient may have for participating in the trial, and they must ensure that the trial aligns with this motivation. Similarly, clinicians must continuously engage with participants to monitor their experience and encourage them to continue with the trial.

3. Invest in Data Management

A successful clinical trial also demands that its coordinators invest in a robust data management system. Data is the entire objective of a clinical trial, so it’s vital to have a sufficient and secure storehouse for all of the information that will be gathered. An eTMF system is one of the best solutions for this need, and it gives clinicians the ability to utilize accessible templates, manage site interactions, and expedite trial execution. These tools are indispensable in a clinical setting, and they can streamline participants’ experiences, too.

4. Develop a Budget

Clinical trials are typically quite costly, but the expenses are an investment for biotech and life sciences companies. Still, it’s important to develop a budget that will govern the process and control its costs. You can start by identifying the major costs that the trial will entail. In most cases, this includes staffing, technology, participant care and compensation, data analysis, and travel. Trial coordinators must generate estimated expenses for each of these elements and secure funding in order to proceed.

5. Look for Shortcomings

Trials are designed to reveal all of the problems and challenges associated with a drug, product, or treatment. In order to make a trial as efficient as possible, though, clinicians should look for these shortcomings before the trial even begins. Identifying potential problems before they arise will give your company an advantage in analyzing data, giving participants informed consent, and ensuring the safety of the trial. Prior to involving participants, then, companies should analyze previous data to identify any potential causes of complications.

6. Proceed With Caution

Even if you’ve already thoroughly studied the subject of the trial, it’s important to remember that unpredictable challenges and issues may emerge over the course of a clinical trial. It’s imperative that clinical companies keep this in mind and proceed with caution at every step of the trial. If potentially dangerous complications occur, for example, it’s essential to intervene appropriately and prioritize the safety of participants first. This will minimize the liabilities associated with the trial, and more importantly, protect its participants from harm or injury.

7. Document Results Thoroughly

Finally, it’s essential for companies to document the results of the trial thoroughly. This includes collecting data from participants, identifying the outcomes of the trial, and noting any unexpected phenomena that emerged during the trial. All observational data should be specific, detailed, and relevant to the inquiry of the trial. This data should then be stored securely and encrypted so that it cannot be accessed by any unauthorized personnel. Securing data is important to protect the identities and other sensitive information of your clinical trial’s participants.

Coordinating a successful clinical trial can help your company discover innovative new treatments and help improve the lives of patients. In order to do so, though, you need to consider these seven tips and ensure that you follow the best practices for your industry.