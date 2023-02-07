A HOUSE-HUNTER has shared the moment she stumbled upon a hilarious “jumpscare” whilst looking around an otherwise normal three-bedroom property.

A Twitter user who simply goes by Alice shared a video of her taking a 360 degree virtual tour of the property in Eston, North Yorkshire.

The video shows the 25-year-old ambling along the upstairs floor of the house, before turning right and looking into a bedroom which is decorated in a deep purple theme.

The bedroom sticks out in contrast to the rest of the modern house, which is otherwise decorated with laminate flooring and a bright, airy colour scheme.

However, upon entering the room, viewers will be met with a sudden fright – as a lifesize model of a rather creepy man looms eerily over the bedframe.

Due to the slight delay in loading into the bedroom, the man suddenly pops into view on Alice’s screen, as she zooms in on him.

The man has yellowish skin and is dressed in black and purple gothic finery including a top hat and bow tie, and is grasping a pocket watch.

A bizarre skeletal bird rests on his arm as he creepily eyes the camera, almost as though he knew the viewer was coming.

The property – which is priced at £70,000 for unconditional auction – otherwise features a large forecourt with greenery and a bird bath upon entrance.

Inside the house, the downstairs decor is modern, with laminate flooring and white and grey accents on the walls.

It boasts the two spacious bedrooms as well as an optional study room and a large whitewashed bathroom.

Estate agents Property Express Normanby who are listing the property, wrote: “Superb ongoing investment with long-term sitting tenant paying £495pcm.

“It is situated to the desirable and much sought for residential area of Eston, Middlesbrough.”

However Alice was given a fright when she virtually entered the room to discover that she is not alone.

She shared the video to Twitter last Sunday with the caption: “Window shopping on Rightmove on my night shift and came across an actual jumpscare.”

The property price in the Eston area had an overall average price of £123,942 over the last year, according to Rightmove.

A spokesperson for Property Express Normanby said today: “This particular ‘gent’ belongs to the tenants/occupants of the property who have lived there for many many years.”