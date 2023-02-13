Designer Radiators: How to Choose the Right Size, Style and Material for Your Client’s Space

Modern radiators are a far cry from the plain, white radiators we may be familiar with. Modern designer radiators are made to be treated like high-quality pieces of furniture and can create a chic centrepiece within the home. With a range of colours, designs, and finishes to choose from, you can take advantage of creating a stylish interior with the help of these innovative radiators. Read on as we take a closer look at how to choose the right option for your client’s space.

Think about style

When it comes to choosing a designer radiator to suit an interior, one of the first factors you’re going to have to consider is the style of radiator you think would work best. There is such a huge range of designer radiators, from column radiators to vertical radiators, and even towel rails that can all bring their own unique design to an interior. To help you decide the style that you think would be best, you should think about the overall design of the room itself. If you’re choosing a radiator for the bathroom, polished chrome is one of the most popular, as it not only warms the room, but creates a sleek, modern look too. If you’re looking for a radiator to suit a living room, think about the rest of the interior, is it a modern home, or is it designed in a more traditional way? This will help you to choose the perfect radiator to suit the room.

Consider placement

You’re going to need to think about where you’re placing your radiator. This can help you decide the size and can also be helpful for working out the style you need. For example, if you have a tall space available rather than a horizontal space, choosing a vertical radiator would be a good choice. Thankfully, designer radiators come in a range of shapes and sizes that can work with a range of rooms and spaces, so you can create a stylish home interior without having to compromise on quality heating.

Choose a finish

Designer radiators are popular due to the range of finishes you can choose from to suit you. As we mentioned previously, chrome is one of the most popular as its shiny finish looks sleek and modern, and it also helps to shine the light around the room to create the illusion of a larger room. Cast iron radiators create a more traditional look, especially when finished in their most rustic designs. One of the main benefits that come with implementing designer radiators into your clients’ homes is that they can choose from a range of colours depending on their style. Whether they’re creating a calm space with cool colours, or a vibrant room to suit their aesthetics, you can choose from bold colours that really stand out and work well as a centrepiece.

Consider efficiency

If you’re heating a large space, thinking about how efficient the radiator you choose is could be beneficial. New, designer radiators tend to be some of the most efficient on the market, but it’s important that you consider the BTU you need to heat your room, so you can match it with the most suitable radiator for your needs. This allows you to feel the heat but keeps energy costs down.