Is Your Rails Project Showing These 5 Alarming Signs? Be Alert And Avoid Failure 

Failure is a part of success, and every project has a certain failure probability. However, no developer or organization wants to see the project going off track. Regardless of due diligence and the use of an advanced technology stack, no project comes with a 100% success rate.

In this post, we’re going to decode the top 5 signs that are signs of certain failures of Rails-based projects. If you’re involved in a rails project, get aware of these failure-promoting signs to prevent a disaster from happening.

5 Signs Indicating The Upcoming Failure Of A Rails Project

As an organization, the best way to perfect your development process is to hire Ruby on Rails developer from a trusted platform. However, the journey to success demands more than this.

It demands sufficient awareness about the best technology and best practices. Also, developers and organizations should know the failure signs occurring around them so that they can detect them early and prevent misfortune.

There are 5 signs that will help you decode silent failure.

#1 – Your project is extending the deadline

You need to be extra attentive and take immediate action when you find your project deadline extended. Sticking to the project deadline matters a lot as it confirms that the project is going as it should be. Any extension means more consumption of resources and time. Such projects have the tendency to cause endless impediments and will only pull an organization down.

#2 – You are working on one bug for a very long

Bugs will occur and you can’t prevent them from happening. Bug occurrence is a common phenomenon. But, what’s not common is spending too much time fixing one bug. This signifies that the bug must be deep-rooted and have impacted multiple application aspects. Such a bug will eat up the development slowly and certainly. The next thing a long-running bug implies is that

#3 – You have more errors than accuracies

As development proceeds and you start finding more errors than project accuracies, you need to be alarmed. When development proceeds in the right direction, the situation will be the other way. You will have more accuracy than errors.

Too many errors mean a project have fundamental concerns that need immediate actions so that future breakdown are fully or partially avoided. Mostly, this happens when developers have no clear idea about the project goals and fail to understand what all processes and technologies are required. This ambiguity keeps developers confused and makes them throw a ball in the dark.

#4 – Bad UI designing

If the UI of your project lacks functionality and has a bad interface, your project is certainly off track because this isn’t going to work in the long run. UI is the first point of contact between the business and customers, and if it lacks any credibility and quality, then doom’s day is near.

Developers must work hard to make the UI engaging and interactive, just as fully functional codes. UI matters as much as the code’s quality. If code works at the back, UI works at the front to make a project successful.

#5 – You have failed or non-functional demo

A demo happens when an application is most fully developed and if you’re unable to have a functional demo then the project has certain serious issues. If a demo fails, an organization loses customers’ faith and confidence, which is not good in any sense.

Also, the demo is a near-real picture of the project. The final project will be more or less the same as the demoed application. If that has too many bugs and errors, clearly your final project is off track and will be a failure, if existing errors and not fixed. So, don’t ignore this sign and work on the current issues immediately.

Wrapping it up

You can’t avoid failure. But, with attentiveness, we all can reduce the possibilities of failure or trim down its impact. This goes the same way in application and web development. Pay attention to the above-mentioned signs that will turn a failure possibility into certainty and take immediate action.

With seasoned RoR developers, advanced technology, and best practices, failure possibilities can be reduced heavily. Quality is certain when organizationsoutsource Ruby on Rails development from a trusted partner.

Bacancy is an ideal choice to make for quick and cost-effective Ruby On Rails staff augmentation. A good technology partner provides expert and experienced RoR developers according to organizational needs. Hire them today and experience quality development immediately.

Author Bio:-

Chandresh Patel is a CEO, Agile coach and founder of Bacancy Technology. His truly entrepreneurial spirit, skillful expertise and extensive knowledge in the Agile software development services has helped the organization to achieve new heights of success. Chandresh is fronting the organization into global markets in a systematic, innovative and collaborative way to fulfill custom software development.