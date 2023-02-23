SHOCKING photos show the aftermath of a horror crash which saw a Mini Cooper drive right through the front door of a pub leaving the wall destroyed – as the driver allegedly ran off.

Alison and Dev Wearn have owned The Lawrence Arms in Portsmouth, Hampshire for over 12 years, with Alison running the pub with her parents for a further seven years before that.

However, the pair were left heartbroken in the early hours of Saturday morning when they heard an almighty crash from downstairs, running down to find their pub in a state of devastation.

The Mini Cooper lodged into the Lawrence Arms. Credits: The Lawrence Arms.

Finding two dazed passengers, and an absent driver, the husband-and-wife duo have now been forced to close after the destruction left the pub flooded and caused the cellar ceiling to collapse.

Images of the havoc show the black Mini Cooper wedged beneath the rubble, showered with smashed glass from the pub’s windows and surrounded by large chunks of the wall torn out by the collision.

Further images show the area cordoned off for health and safety purposes, with two men surveying the damage, with a gaping hole in the pub’s entrance framed by chunks of the red-bricked outer wall.

In a post to Facebook on the Saturday morning the pub’s page shared the shocking images with the caption: “So last night this happened.

“Fortunately no one was hurt but The Lawrence bless her is in a bit of a state. Needless to say we are going to be closed for a while and will keep you all updated when we know more.”

This post has been liked by over 400 people and has received dozens of comments of support and shock from locals in the community.

Local pub The Merchant House commented: “Here for you guys. Just ask if you need anything. #strongertogether.”

Bill Chatband wrote: “A massive shock for you Ali and Dev. Glad you’re unharmed, dreadful damage.

“We’ve long needed traffic calmers on the S-bend as well as judiciously placed pedestrian crossings. Perhaps Portsmouth City Council will take note and act.

“If we can help in any way, we could easily gather an army of volunteers, Bill and Sue.”

Janet Ayers wrote: “Too many cars speed down this road where we live. We need to put residents, pedestrians, vulnerable road users and local business’ safety first.”

Barry Davis commented: “Gutted. Best pub in Pompey by a mile. Was in there last night and will be back to support you as soon as you reopen.”

Southsea Labour councillor Charlotte Gerada replied: “I’ve reported this to the council and am pushing for traffic calming measures. The number and severity of accidents is unacceptable.”

Southsea Liberal Democrat Councillor Suzy Horton also commented: “So sorry to see this and so pleased that no one was hurt.

“Was good to chat this morning and as I said there are already discussions about road safety in this area and your support in forthcoming consultation will be valued.”

Pub owners Dev Wearn, 48, and Alison Wearn, 43. Credits: The Lawrence Arms.

Speaking today Alison said: “It shook the building waking us upstairs, we didn’t realise what had happened at first as when we looked out the window to the street below we could see the people but not the car as it had gone into the pub.

“When we came down into the bar we were shocked as the car had crashed through the wall and doors into the bar area, rubble and dust everywhere.

“We came outside to find the driver had left and run off. The passengers were still there and went into a neighbouring house where the police later spoke to them.

“I don’t know much detail from the crash, accounts from neighbours said the car was speeding and tried to turn into Boulton Road.

“Luckily no-one was badly hurt. Initially the fire bridge came out as the car was crashed over the cellar where the gas bottles were but once they confirmed there was no concern they left.

“The local council then came to make the building safe as there was concern for the upper building support and poles were put in place to assure this.

“It then meant that the car and highways could be cleared. This showed that unfortunately the cellar and bar area had flooded.

“Finally our out-of-hours insurance company came to board up the hole. We are now in the process of dealing with the insurance companies to hopefully get the pub up and running as soon as possible.

“The damage is substantial. We have no walls or front doors on the outside Boulton road side for about five metres, inside we have debris damage to furniture and our porch is completely gone.

“We have water damage from where the radiator was on the wall that was destroyed so we have no carpet in the bar, the ceiling in the cellar below has come down and it was flooded.

“We also have structural engineers out today to assess the Lawrence roadside as there are cracks along supporting pillars so they need to see how deep it goes.

“So at the moment it’s been given a minimum of five weeks but if they find further damage I really don’t know.

“We are overwhelmed with how concerned and caring people have been that the pub, ourselves and the staff are all okay as well as how generous people have been in offering to clean, decorate, build anything they can to help.

“It has made us feel very fortunate to have such wonderful support from so many people and businesses in our local community and some even further afield, it drives us towards that grand reopening.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire police said today: “At 2:59am on Saturday, 18 February we received a report of a black Mini Cooper car crashing into a pub in Lawrence Road, Southsea.

“Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information can contact us on 101 or report online quoting 44230067802.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries continue.”