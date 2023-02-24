Why You Should Travel with a Teardrop Camper in 2023

Although teardrop campers date back to the 1940s, they have become very popular. These campers are a great RV choice because they are light vehicles that you can easily tow, but at the same time, they come with the perks of a bigger recreational vehicle.

Not only this, but the teardrop camper can reach places that a larger RV cannot. If you’re wondering why you should have a teardrop camper in 2023, read our detailed article to know more.

What You Need To Know About a Teardrop Camper?

Just like the name implies, a teardrop camper is a recreational vehicle that looks like a teardrop. They originated in the 1940s and were very popular until the late 1970s. But, outdoor and camping enthusiasts in the United States have started to pay more attention to teardrop campers again.

Teardrop campers come in different sizes and with various amenities. Some of these come with a kitchen and an outer shower, and you can find others with just a bed. Because of this, family camping in a teardrop will be convenient.

These campers are also aerodynamic due to their teardrop designs, and the minimum accessories on the roof reduce the wind drag. Keep in mind that the teardrop is fitted with a tent on the roof, and this can add to the widn drag.

Reasons Why Teardrop Campers Are Good for Travelling

If you’re wondering why your offroad camper in 2023 should be a teardrop one, different reasons will help you decide. Lifestyle Camper is the number one manufacturer of campers and trailers in Ukraine, making it a good choice for purchasing teardrop campers.

Here are some reasons why you should start camping in a teardrop camper.

They Are Affordable

One of the highlights of using a teardrop camper in Europe is the price. They are not only cheap to purchase, but using a teardrop camper for travelling is more affordable than working with a travel agency. Also, you can spend over $30,000 on a large modern trailer, but a teardrop can cost between $13,000 and $18,000. Maintenance is also cheap for a teardrop camper.

You can get affordable yet high-quality teardrop campers from Lifestylecampers. This allows you to purchase one that works for you without breaking the bank.

They Are Comfortable for Travel

Another benefit of using a teardrop camper in the UK is the comfort that it offers. Unlike a large trailer or RV, a teardrop camper is comfortable for travelling because you can stop it whenever you want, and it doesn’t require special parking, but this depends on the country you are in. You can tow it at any time as long as your car has a hook.

Since it’s easy to tow, you can store your camper while travelling into the big city, when hunting, fishing, or surfing. Unlike a large trailer, your car is always where your teardrop is. You can park your camper and drive your car around.

Even if these campers are small, they are comfortable to stay in. Remember that this comfort is as expected for an outdoor campsite experience, and the galley and kitchenette are outside the trailer. It offers a waterproof interior in case of bad weather, so winter camping in a teardrop is always a good idea. Some teardrops also come with a special tent for the kitchen in case the weather is bad, so you can roll it down when you need it.

Teardrop Campers Are Eco-Friendly

If you purchase campers from Lifestylecamper, you can benefit from eco-friendliness. These teardrop campers are eco-friendly because they don’t use fuel, so they don’t emit any carcinogens into the air. Also, Lifestylecamper manufactures their trailers using lightweight, environmentally-friendly plywood and other eco-friendly materials.

Not all teardrop campers are eco-friendly, so you should check before purchasing to benefit the environment. Also, the company should use eco-friendly materials for the camper.

Easy to Maneuver

Another reason you should use an offroad camper in 2023 with a teardrop shape is the ease of use. You can drive to places a large camper cannot reach with this camper. They have a light shape, and as long as it is fitted with good suspension, you ride off-road and maneuver your camper.

When using an off-road teardrop camper, choosing one with an independent suspension is important. Driving off-road can cause rocks and roots to get caught in the axle, so the engineers at Lifestylecamper upgraded the suspension of their campers by increasing the wheel drive to 16 cm. So you should check the specs of your teardrop camper before buying it.

They Can Be Customized

A teardrop camper can be customized to meet your needs, depending on where you’re purchasing it from. In terms of customization, you can equip your camper with any kind of furniture and appliance that you want.

If you purchase your camper from Lifestylecamper, it will be easy to customize and get the comfort you need. You can request a refrigerator, gas stove, heating system, solar panels, and more. Not everything can be installed in a teardrop camper, so you should ask if t is practical first. Despite this, it still depends on your wishes.

Conclusion

Overall, teardrop campers allow you to enjoy your outdoor lifestyle in style and comfort. These campers are built to be durable and high-quality, but have a retro style that will take you back. It is more comfortable than a tent and removes the hassle or cost of a large RV. You can easily purchase a customizable, affordable, and eco-friendly teardrop camper in 2023 from Lifestylecampers.