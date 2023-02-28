Mastering the Art of Hybrid Team Management: Unlocking the Secrets to Success

Hybrid work boasts the benefits of both in-office and remote work, giving employees the flexibility of working from home and providing the social interaction of an in-person office. In a hybrid model, employees work some days from home and some from the office. Highly flexible organizations allow individuals to decide when to be in the office. While the way hybrid is implemented can differ based on the company and its needs, it benefits the organization and its employees in a number of ways. From improving work-life balance by allowing employees to prioritize work-life and home life to contributing to cost savings and efficiency, hybrid work is the future of workplace organization.

The shift towards hybrid teams came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many offices were required to shut down during the height of the pandemic, companies were forced to adapt to new work models. However, now that the pandemic is under control and teams miss interacting with each other in person, companies have begun to bring people back into the office. However, employees still want to maintain the flexibility of at-home work, giving rise to the popularity of hybrid work.

While hybrid has many advantages, it comes with some challenges. There can be barriers to communication and collaboration, such as those working in different time zones. But, the right management practices will help mitigate these issues and create an efficient and satisfying work environment. Read on to learn more about how to manage a hybrid team, including communication and collaboration strategies.

Challenges of Managing a Hybrid Team

Hybrid teams are diverse and dynamic. While these qualities contribute to creativity and innovation, they can also make managing the team difficult. Managing a hybrid team can be difficult when navigating time zones, different locations, and varying schedules. Let’s expand on some of these challenges before running through some strategies to help you get the most out of your hybrid team!

A. Communication barriers

Considering not everyone is in the office on a daily basis, communication barriers arise. If you manage a distributed team where individuals work from different locations worldwide, navigating different time zones can become challenging. Schedules need to be synchronized in a way that allows employees to plan meetings and have access to each other regardless of location. Additionally, while one of the greatest benefits of hybrid models is the ability to develop a global team, this can come with language barriers. While most hybrid companies have a primary language they communicate in, this might not be everyone’s first language. Similarly, there will be cultural differences that can lead to misunderstandings. For example, some cultures are collectivist, while others are individualistic. The way in which people from different cultures communicate can clash if not understood by the team.

B. Collaboration issues

Collaboration can become a challenge when we are not physically in the same place. Due to the nature of flexible work models, they lack in-person interaction. This can have an effect on both personal relationships and professional collaboration. For example, fewer casual conversations are happening around cups of coffee, so building personal relationships at work takes additional effort. And, for creative brainstorming, in-person collaboration tends to be more fruitful. Therefore, trust and cohesion between team members can be lacking as they cannot maintain these relationships easily without synchronous communication and casual interactions. Additionally, technical difficulties can arise with remote work tools. It is difficult for a remote or hybrid team to be productive if chatting or task management platforms go awry.

C. Difficulty in setting and achieving goals

In remote environments, there can be a lack of clarity and alignment on goals. Clear communication does not always happen through mediated channels like text messaging and email. Additionally, the quick favors that can happen on the spot in in-person settings are less accessible. Goals, therefore, need to be outlined with additional information and clarification.

It can also prove challenging to measure progress and success because it is less visible. Employees and team leaders are responsible for tracking and reporting progress, as there is little awareness of what others on the team are doing.

Best Practices for Managing a Hybrid Team

While it is inevitable that challenges will arise, implementing the right strategies will ensure your hybrid team is on track and is communicating healthily.

A. Communication strategies

To overcome miscommunication between colleagues and prevent feelings of isolation in hybrid settings, begin by using clear and consistent communication channels. For example, streamline and centralize all communication on one messaging platform, like Slack. And to ensure that all team members are on the same page and feel part of the team, have regular check-ins and team meetings. This will allow leaders to check progress and clarity on tasks and ensure employees are happy in their roles. Finally, encourage open and honest communication. When people feel they have the space to share their ideas and feelings, they are likelier to do so.

B. Collaboration techniques

As previously explained, collaboration can suffer when employees are distributed across different locations. Therefore, collaboration techniques should be prioritized when managing hybrid teams. First, the use of project management tools as one consistent method for assigning tasks and tracking progress. If everyone knows which tasks they are responsible for and when they need to be completed without sifting through emails and messages, the collaboration will have space to flourish. You can also set up in-office days for specific projects and use desk booking software like deskbird to plan the work day easily.

Encourage team building and social interaction because personal relationships between team members contribute to employee satisfaction at work and willingness to collaborate. Finally, establish clear roles and responsibilities as in hybrid and remote settings, responsibilities can get blurred or overlap. Ensure the right person is assigned to each task, and if multiple people are working on the same task, have a clear breakdown of who should be doing what. At the end of the day, setting clear expectations for your team is key.

C. Goal-setting and tracking methods

Setting goals and tracking their progress is crucial when managing hybrid teams to ensure your team is on track. Start by setting SMART goals. In other words, specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals. Additionally, have regular progress updates for each set of goals and conduct monthly reviews to evaluate successes and roadblocks. To do this, clear metrics for success need to be established. They should ideally be measured in terms of business success, such as how they relate to conversion rate or lead generation. For example, set clear OKRs (objectives and key results) for each subset of your team. Finally, involve each team member in the goal-setting process, allowing each individual to own their work. This will not only improve cohesion, but it will also give team members an additional sense of autonomy.

The success of hybrid teams depends on the quality of their leadership. Although hybrid teams struggle with communication and collaboration working from home, the right strategies can mitigate these challenges and create an innovative and efficient team.

So, when managing a hybrid team, remember to prioritize communication by setting clear channels, doing progress checks, and encouraging open communication. This will bolster collaboration, which can be enhanced through tools and opportunities for colleagues to connect and create personal relationships. Finally, set clear goals so that employees are aligned with company expectations.

Annabel Benjamin – deskbird

