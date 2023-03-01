What Do Online The Freedom Era Reviews Say About This Growing Business?

As Gen Zers have begun to enter the workforce in droves, they’ve demanded changes to the standard work day which has forced companies to redefine the way things are done in order to attract new employees. For this younger generation, entrepreneurship is often the end goal, and you’ll frequently find them taking on a side gig or working untraditional hours. The last thing they want to do is waste away, sitting in an office from 9-5 every day. Instead, personal fulfillment and a work-life balance are the focus.

It’s no surprise that the generation raised on the internet is also more open to online-based business opportunities than those before them. While older generations were focused on a college education, Gen Zers know that with determination, drive, hard work, passion, and some creativity, anything is possible. The only thing you need is the right opportunity and The Freedom Era supplies just that.

What is The Freedom Era?

Known as “A global community of conscious entrepreneurs,” The Freedom Era combines an education in business basics with an online community of like-minded individuals. It’s made up of several parts including their self-lead coursework called ‘The Academy’, their high-ticket affiliate offer, leveraged sales team, monthly Mastermind classes and seminars, and their community of passionate entrepreneurs who all support each other.

You can go through everything at your own pace, and at the end of your training, you have everything you need to build an online business – an offer that maximizes your earnings, continuous education, and a supportive community of people who share your vision for the future.

The Academy is a “business bootcamp” in the form of an online educational platform that teaches mindset training, business strategy, leadership, digital marketing, and social media setup and optimization. You’ll also get foundational knowledge on storytelling, copywriting, lead generation, personal branding and sales and marketing. You’ll come out of The Academy with a better idea of how to allocate your time efficiently and prioritise IPA ( income producing activity ) in order to reach your business goals. While it was once true you’d be able to learn these skills in a traditional business class at your local college, the way the world is now it’s impossible to learn this kind of knowledge and develop these skillsets without the education you receive on how to operate on today’s platforms, the education in the freedom era is invaluable in todays online world and will put you leaps and bounds ahead of others.

The Mastermind classes happen monthly and are there to connect you with some of the most successful names in online marketing. By hearing exactly how others were able to achieve their success, you save yourself precious time and avoid mistakes you might have otherwise made trying to do it on your own.

Lastly, but certainly not least, the community of other Freedom Era members has been said to be the most advantageous aspect of the program. You’ll have direct access to others who share the same vision and goals and be part of a community that offers inspiration and encouragement to each other every day.

Freedom Era Reviews

Those raised during this internet era know that reading reviews is a non-negotiable when doing anything from making a purchase to choosing a company to partner with. The Freedom Era has thousands of five-star reviews available to the public online.

So what do the reviews say about The Freedom Era?

“I absolutely love this platform and all that it’s done for me! The personal development has changed my life! The education has allowed me to learn marketing and sales online (something I knew nothing about) in a way that didn’t overwhelm me. Having access to the best in the biz and so many successful 6-7 figure earners, learning directly from them has been incredible! There’s no way I could have done this without the support of the Academy. Everything I need to know in one place! So much time savings knowing I don’t have to go searching and researching, it’s all here! So much support from the community which is the most amazing community I’ve ever been a part of and the service the platform provides allows me so much more automation than I could have ever achieved on my own.” – Kiley Tolson

“I tried other business training platforms and models before I came to The Freedom Era but nothing ever felt right.

The moment I saw the Academy and all it had on offer I knew I had found the place I had been searching for. It has everything I need to be successful, education, automation, personal development, mindset support, sales teams, funnels, graphics, and masterclasses .. it’s all there, and for less than a cup of coffee a day! Win Win!!

The thing that most set it apart, and what made it truly feel like home, is the exceptional community I found here. There is nothing like it … and trust me I looked! You are welcomed and excepted for being YOU, quarks and all! And you are CELEBRATED for being uniquely you, for every win – big and small, and you are HELD when the sea is rocky.

The community truly has your back and to me that is priceless” – Jo Marshall

“Omg, my life has changed so much over only 3 short months. I have gained belief in myself, doing things I never dreamed possible and the incredible support available has sent me soaring. My future looks so bright now. Such an incredible community and support second to none!!” – Leanne Moselen

“I am so grateful for this amazing platform and community! The Freedom Era is helping me build my business online. I have learned so much and am forever grateful for this powerful academy!” – Sofia Elissabeth

What is the Secret to The Freedom Era Success?

The secret to The Freedom Era’s success is a unique education on entrepreneurship. Completing the training gives you the confidence to not only start your business, but get to the next level quickly. And with a tight-knit community behind you every step of the way, you never feel like you’ve been left out to dry.

With The Freedom Era, you’ll be shown every secret to success so you can live a life full of freedom of time and money.