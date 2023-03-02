The Benefits of Seeing a Gum and Periodontal Specialist for Gum Disease Treatment

A smile costs nothing but gives so much. It enriches those who receive, without making poorer those who give. A smile creates happiness in the home, fosters goodwill in business, and is the countersign of friendship. It brings rest to the weary, cheer to the discouraged, sunshine to the sad, and is nature’s best antidote for trouble “Samson Raphael Hirsch”

Teeth are the first impression of your personality that could make your personality attractive. But to keep your teeth clean and beautiful, you need dental care, and of course, seeing a general dentist every 6 to 12 months plays a vital role in protecting your oral health.

What Is the difference between a Dentist and Periodontist?

A periodontist is an expert who specializes in treating gum disease or periodontitis, after performing certain clinical and radiographic, appropriate diagnosis, efficient treatment strategies, and maintenance.

Periodontists are the most knowledgeable professionals who could place and restore dental implants based on evidence-based sound scientific literature. Periodontists are also specially trained to understand the nature of the disease around the dental implants and to treat the disease of peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis.

In comparison to a general dentist who only receives an undergraduate training, a periodontist undertakes 3 years of formal postgraduate specialist training encompassing academic and practical aspects of oral medicine, oral pathology, orthodontics, periodontal surgery, and periodontal regeneration before they are considered expert in:

The non-surgical and surgical periodontal procedures

Regenerative periodontal treatment using growth factors and innovative regenerative techniques

Reconstructive periodontal treatment e.g. gum transplant, bone replacement materials

Placement of dental implants and bone augmentation

Benefits of visiting a periodontist

When you refer to a general dentist and have an advanced or severe gum disease, your dentist should refer you to a periodontist for a professional clinical and radiographic investigation before a sound diagnosis is made. In order to treat and maintain periodontal heath, a cause-related initial phase of the treatment will be followed by possible regenerative approaches. Hence, you will receive a higher level of oral expertise and service. To save time, we recommended that you see simultaneously a dentist and periodontist in London directly. Here are some benefits of visiting a periodontist.

In summary;

Whenever you experience any signs and symptoms of gum disease, e.g., bleeding, suppuration, tooth mobility, gum recession, tooth ache and tooth movement, you should see a periodontist.

A periodontist is specialised in all aspects of diagnosis, prevention, treatment, regeneration of gum or periodontal tissues.

A periodontist will arrange for an individualised supportive periodontal treatment and maintenance programme.

A periodontist usually delegate some of the preventive periodontal treatment to an experienced hygienist to undertake part of the root surface debridement and maintenance programme.

In case you lose one or more teeth as a result of periodontal or dental disease, a periodontist is the most appropriate expert to replace your teeth by dental implants using the latest non-invasive surgical techniques and innovative technologies.

