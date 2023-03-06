Tech pioneer refreshed following six-figure investment

Hospitality disruptor reveals major makeover to drive growth

A DISRUPTIVE food tech firm has undergone a comprehensive rebrand to bolster its expansion into new markets and the launch of innovative products.

Edinburgh-based ePOS Hybrid has now officially become Grafterr, following a £100,000 investment to rebrand the company and lay the foundations for the next chapter in its growth.

The Grafterr brand will encompass the already established and award-winning hospitality management tech that includes POS, payments, digital ordering and operations management products that have been central to ePOS Hybrid’s success.

It’s first official product under the new brand is in the early stages of its launch and will see Grafterr diversify into multiple new industries for the first time with a brand new product.

Andrew Gibbon, Chief Operating Officer at Grafterr said: “The move has been a long time in the planning and we’re very excited to finally reveal the brand new visual identity.

“As the business has evolved over the last couple of years, we have continued to innovate and strengthen our products to deliver innovation within the market. This rapid development has changed the face of the business and helped expand our product offering beyond point of sale (POS).

“It was important that our brand better reflected not only our business but also the customers we’ve set out to help. Hospitality and catering businesses are facing a diverse range of issues which threaten not only their success and profitability but their core survival. Skyrocketing costs, consumers spending less and staff shortages mean it’s becoming harder to run a profitable food business.

“Hospitality is hard work and the word ‘Grafterr’ not only perfectly sums up our tireless customer base but our own business ambitions and wider team behind the scenes, who are furiously delivering impactful products day after day.

“There has been a rapid pace of development since our launch as ePOS Hybrid in 2019. The rebrand will ensure that this pace doesn’t let up as we continue expansion into American, Australian and European markets.”

The rebrand follows a successful expansion into India in late 2022, continued team expansion and impressive month-on-month sales growth across the board.

Bhas Kalangi, CEO at Grafterr said: “The new look branding has been designed to fall in line with our huge global ambitions in which we’re confident we will continue to accelerate throughout 2023, making for a very exciting time for our business, customers and early-stage investors.

“With new products, funding rounds and overseas expansion knocking at the door, there wasn’t a better time to launch the new brand.”

Since its launch in January 2019, the tech firm has processed over £175 million in transactions and more than 13.5 million people have used the firm’s products to buy a food or drink item.

To learn more about Grafterr, visit: https://www.grafterr.com/