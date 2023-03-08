Consumers Want to See Sustainability: What It Means for You ?

Increasingly, consumers all over the world are prioritizing products and brands that are measurably sustainable. Rather than simply picking the most attractive or cheapest product on the shelf, these consumers are researching the actions and business models of the brands behind those products – and choosing to patronize the most sustainable options.

Why is this trend unfolding? And what can brands do to become more sustainable and appeal to more customers?

What Is Sustainability?

Sustainability is a complex topic, since we can practice sustainability in a few different ways. Essentially, sustainability is a description of a process that can be repeated indefinitely; for example, solar energy is practically sustainable because the sun will not stop burning for billions of years, while oil is not practically sustainable because there’s a limited amount on Earth with no easy way to make more.

Environmental sustainability is what most people think of when the general term is used; environmentally sustainable practices seek to reduce pollution, reduce energy use, and prioritize renewable resources. There’s also economic sustainability (e.g., preventing the formation of monopolies and allowing communities to thrive) and social sustainability (e.g., providing equal opportunities and fair practices to employees).

Why Are Consumers Demanding Sustainability Now?

Why are consumers so focused on sustainable products and services now?

· Climate change concerns. More than 60 percent of both Canadians and Americans are concerned about climate change, and it’s a topic that’s frequently addressed in the news, in universities, and in our entertainment. Most people believe that a combination of unsustainable energy use, excessive consumption, and pollution have contributed to changing climate patterns around the world. They believe that if nothing is done, we could suffer tremendous consequences before the end of the century. Accordingly, it has become a top priority for them to reward businesses practicing sustainability while avoiding those that do not.

· Information availability. It also helps that modern consumers have more information available to them than ever before. With a quick search, you can find out what a brand’s core values are and validate whether they’re pursuing sustainable goals. This level of transparency was nonexistent even a couple of decades ago.

· Wealth and choice. In developed countries, consumers are incredibly wealthy, with an abundance of choices on shelves. This affords them the privilege to be discerning. They can buy almost anything they want, so it’s not a big deal to pay a few extra dollars for a product that does more for the environment than a competing product.

· Social trends. While many people who value sustainability are genuine in their efforts and actions, there’s no denying that sustainability is also trendy. People like to show off their sustainable efforts and fit in with their environmentally conscious friends.

· Company actions. There’s also some competitive pressure on brands to become sustainable, due to the sheer number of companies already practicing sustainability. If your biggest rival offers a similar product for a similar price, but they also practice sustainability more than you do, you’re almost forced to match their efforts.

How Your Business Can Incorporate (and Market) Sustainability

So what steps can you take to incorporate and market sustainability in your business?

· Set sustainability as a core value. You can start by setting sustainability as a core value for your brand. Once you make this a foundational part of your identity, it’s going to be much easier to incorporate in different areas of your business. It’s also a way to show your customers just how serious you are about this matter.

· Make sustainable changes to your business (and show them off). Next, make some significant sustainable changes to your business. For example, you could install an array of solar panels to rely on a totally sustainable energy source, or you could switch to using recycled materials for your packaging. When the change is complete, show it off in your marketing.

· Call attention to sustainable elements of your products. Make your products and packaging more sustainable, then highlight the elements that make them sustainable. For example, you could label your packaging as made from completely recycled materials. Show consumers that they’re making a better choice by buying this product.

· Publish an annual sustainability report. Sustainability reports are now remarkably common, with companies of all shapes and sizes publishing them annually. Follow suit, highlighting how much energy you’ve saved, the number of sustainable improvements you’ve made, and what you plan to do in the coming year.

· Emphasize sustainability in your marketing and advertising. Talk about the importance of preserving our natural environment – and explain what you’re doing to protect it.

Any effort you make to practice greater sustainability in your business is a positive move, especially if your target audience is passionate about this subject. Just make sure your efforts are genuine and not just a cheap attempt to win favor.