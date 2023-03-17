ROYAL National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteer and new mum to twins, Nicole Fleming will be celebrating her first Mothers’ Day this weekend.

Since 2016, Nicole has been helping to save lives at sea with the charity as a volunteer at Anstruther Lifeboat Station, while also working as a police officer.

This weekend, Nicole will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum after giving birth to twin baby girls, Maeve and Marcie.

Nicole’s twin girls were born on the 8th of September 2022

Nicole said: “I am super excited for my first Mother’s Day. It’s also my first birthday as a mum on Saturday so I can’t wait for a whole weekend of being spoilt!”

Even with twins, Nicole continues to be committed to her volunteer role at Anstruther RNLI in Fife, Scotland.

She said: “Volunteering with the RNLI has definitely changed since I gave birth but I am so lucky to have my partner and amazing mum on hand.

“I have not been to a shout yet since having the twins, however I know my family and lifeboat crew would help out in a flash.

“My dad and brother-in-law also volunteer at Anstruther so my mum and sister know the drill when it comes to shouts!

“If I have to visit the station, I often take the girls with me as I have an amazing support network with my RNLI family.

“If Maeve or Marcie start to cry, there’s always someone there to rock the pram or take them for a walk.”

Starting off by helping out at RNLI fundraising events, Nicole signed up as a volunteer shore crew member and after just one year, she is now crew on the lifeboats at Anstruther.

She said: “I wanted to join as I enjoyed spending time with a great bunch of people. I love volunteering for the RNLI and the rewarding feeling when you’ve helped someone in need.”

During her six years on crew, she has been on many shouts, including a memorable launch to a blind dog that had fallen off the pier onto some rocks.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Nicole has shared her advice for other mums who may be looking to volunteer: “Do it! It’s so rewarding, and my lifeboat family provide such great support.

“I am hoping to complete my helm training course this year and if I manage, I’ll be the first female helm at Anstruther, and I’ll have done it with two children.

“It shows that nothing can stop you.”