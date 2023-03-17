Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will help to tackle climate change

ZERO Waste Scotland has affirmed that Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will help tackle the climate emergency by increasing recycling rates of eligible drinks containers to 90%.

This emphasis comes as we approach Global Recycling Day which takes place on the 18th of March 2023.

The Deposit Return Scheme will see consumers pay a 20p deposit when they buy takeaway drinks, which will then be repaid when the packaging is returned for recycling.

The return scheme will involve single-use containers made of PET plastic, steel and aluminium, or glass

This will play a significant role in boosting recycling, lowering emissions and reducing the negative costs and impacts of littering.

Currently, only half of eligible containers are recycled. Once the scheme is in place the aim is to collect at least 90% of these in the second year of operation.

By increasing recycling and reducing waste, the Deposit Return Scheme will lower emissions by an average of just over 160,000 tonnes of CO2eq each year.

This is the equivalent of taking 85,000 cars off the road, more than enough to remove all cars from the city of Dundee.

The scheme will also increase the supply of glass for recycling into new bottles by an additional 52,800 tonnes, saving over 50,000 tonnes of carbon every year.

It will also reduce the volume of litter in Scotland by a third, allowing savings from the £46 million spent directly by councils every year on cleaning up litter.

It will also help to reduce the wider environmental impacts such as harm to wildlife and plastics polluting our seas.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will be a game-changer for recycling across the country.

“Not only will the scheme increase the amount of containers collected but it will also collect high-quality materials that can be recycled back into high-quality products.

“It will change the way we see these materials, ensuring we keep them in use for as long as possible, which is essential for our environment and our economy.”

Deposit Return Schemes are already being used effectively in over 50 countries and territories around the world.

Most European countries with Deposit Return Schemes achieve return rates above 90%.

The scheme will look to be be a step change in delivering on Scotland’s climate ambitions as well as providing a visible commitment to protecting the country’s natural environment.