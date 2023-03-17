SCOTS have been left scratching their heads following a police appeal for information involving a man who many believe is a doppelganger of MSP Patrick Harvie.

Police in Edinburgh on Wednesday launched an appeal to find the unidentified man regarding a high value theft at the St James Quarter in the capital last month.

The man in the images has a shaved head and wears black rimmed spectacles alongside a dark green Barbour jacket, dark blue jeans and navy trainers.

Police have launched an image of the man they want to speak to with many seeing Patrick Harvie. Credit: Police Scotland

Police say the individual is around 5’8 in height, average build, and looks to be between 40-50 years old – amusingly placing him in the same age bracket as Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

Edinburgh Police Division posted on social media on Wednesday, writing: “Police in Edinburgh have released images of a man that they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist with an investigation into a high value theft.

“The incident took place around 10am on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023 at Omega Boutique, St James Quarter, Edinburgh.

“The man shown in the images is described as being white, about 5ft 8in, average build, 40-50 years old, shaved head, wearing thick dark framed glass with a British accent.

“He was wearing a dark khaki green Barbour jacket with hood, dark blue trousers and dark navy trainers.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0858 of 1 February 2023 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

However, members of the public who have seen the CCTV pictures of the individual were quick to note that he bears a striking resemblance to Harvie.

The Glasgow MSP is often seen out and about in both Glasgow and the capital whilst serving in his role as Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights.

Harvie is known for his distinctive circular glasses and waistcoats – features that appear to be repeated in the wanted man’s get-up.

Mark Smith said: “Him from the Green Party.”

Ken Bedingfield said: “It’s Patrick Harvie.”

Karen Mac said: “Just a look alike.”

Patrick Harvie has been an MSP for two decades but was elected to Government following the most recent Holyrood election in 2021.

His Green Party entered a power-sharing agreement which saw Harvie and co-leader Lorna Slater brought into the Government.