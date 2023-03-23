HOUSE-HUNTERS have the chance to ‘live like Mark and Jeremy’ as a property in the block of flats featured in iconic comedy series Peep Show is on offer for £300,000.

The award-winning comedy series starred double act David Mitchell and Robert Webb as Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne, respectively.

Broadcast on Channel 4 from 2003-2015, the show focused on the pair’s awkward and dysfunctional lives as two mid-30s housemates living in London.

The duo’s flat was based in real-life tower block Zodiac House in Croydon, London for the first two series – although it was renamed Apollo House in the series.

Now, a two-bedroom flat in the same block is up for grabs – although it’s seen significant renovation work since the show was aired.

A flat in the block of flats used in Peep Show for sale. Credits: Black + Blanc, Bromley.

The block of flats was once a dreary brown building with dark green balconies, set in an often troubled area of London – but has seen a large amount of money spent on the neighbourhood.

Concept images show the surrounding area on the street below which offers residents a coffee shop and picnic space.

The interior has changed too since the El Dude Brothers occupied the building, as the living room now features wooden flooring to replace the dirty and often stained carpet seen in the pair’s flat.

The kitchen is a fully renovated space which boasts black marble floors with entirely new whitewashed units installed.

The bathroom has also had the same treatment as the kitchen and is now a pristine white and black marble room – quite the opposite of the room that had a door broken down by Super Hans.

Finally, the flat also shows off the impressive view of London from the high-rise balcony where Battersea power plant can be spotted.

The layout of the flat remains the same as Peep Show fans remember, but has everything oriented the opposite way due to its position in the building.

The block of flats appearing in Peep Show. Credits: Youtube.

Estate agents Black + Blanc, Bromley listed the property on Rightmove on Monday.

Their listing reads: “This an excellent opportunity to purchase a recently fully refurbished and renovated two-bedroom apartment in the iconic Zodiac Court.

“This two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of Zodiac Court has marvellous and unrivalled views of London, and the property must be viewed to be truly appreciated.

“The property is an ideal purchase for an individual looking to get onto the property ladder as a first time buyer or a buy to let investor looking to obtain an attractive rental yield.

“The property consists of two double bedrooms, an open-plan reception room with majestic views of London, a fully renovated kitchen with integrated appliances, and a modern family bathroom.

“The owners have been able to refurbish and polish the original parquet flooring, which adds to the character of the property.

“The décor is light and airy and will allow a buyer to use their imagination to put their stamp on it.

“The property spans over an impressive 792 square feet and has two well-proportioned bedrooms with ample space for storage in the master and integrated storage in bedroom two.

“The apartment also has great space for working from home and is serviced with fast broadband.

“The apartment is installed with central gas heating, and each room has large gas central heating radiators. The apartment is integrated with double-glazed windows.”

Properties in Croydon had an overall average price of £438,561 over the last year according to Rightmove.