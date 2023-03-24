A MAN has hilariously documented the disgusting aftermath of him stepping in the “worst dog s**t in history“.

Ste Burke had been less than halfway through a 31km bike ride in Liverpool, Merseyside on Sunday when he accidentally stepped in a pile of dog mess.

The 30-year-old had been wearing a pair of pristine grey On running shoes with gleaming white soles, which were promptly ruined by the pile of poo.

An image shows Ste’s trainers coated in a nauseating concoction of foliage and dog poo – which has firmly lodged itself in the holes in the heel of the sole, oozing out in disgusting fashion.

A further video shows Ste using a wooden stick to try and poke the poo from out of the holes whilst hilariously ranting: “I just want a f***ing roast dinner and I’m stood here doing this s**t.”

Ste also shared a picture of his bike which was leant against a tree in the middle of the woods with the caption: “Please. I am not a woodsman. Can I phone Grael or even the AA. Man down.”

He then located a discarded Marks & Spencers carrier bag to carry the tainted shoes home in, writing: “I’ve sourced a Marksies bag and some sticks. Burke-Grylls.”

Another video then cuts to Ste riding his bike home with only one shoe on, as he holds the other – which is clad only in a sock – out to the side, avoiding his pedal.

He says “Oh hello cheeky,” as he points the camera at his foot, before pointing it at his knee, which appears to also have a spot of dog poo on it, saying: “Dog s**t on my knee.”

He finally posted a video and picture of him cleaning the shoes thoroughly with a brush going through the dirty holes, with the caption: “Everything reminds me of her.”

The final image showcases the shoes’ complete transformation as Ste holds them from the bottom with the caption: “This beautiful story has come to an end. If anyone asks, it was the other Ste Burke.”

Ste shared his side-splitting documentation of his adventure to Twitter on Sunday with the caption: “Just stood in the worst dog shit in the history of standing in dogshit. It’s come through the holes and everything.”

His series of tweets have received over 21,000 likes and more than 800 comments from users left in stitches by his rants.

David Allan wrote: “That’s going to be one hell of a clean up operation. Might need to call Winston Wolfe from Pulp Fiction.”

Win said: “Haha made me p**s this thread. Get ’em on eBay ‘Worn once’.”

Paul Creighton wrote: “No wonder you stood in [it], feet as wide as the M62.”

Paul Hendaz joked: “Could have been worse. You could have been wearing Crocs pal.”

Ste Burke. Credits: Facebook.

Speaking today Ste said: “It was a nightmare, I was 13km into a 31.5km bike ride and I’d never felt so far away from home.

“When it comes to standing in dog mess it was the worst one I’ve ever stood in.

“It happened Sunday afternoon. I threw them in a bin bag and left them in the back garden then washed them the next day in the washing machine.

“I think I’m gonna have to buy a new washing machine. I used coffee machine brushes to clean inside the holes after they came out the machine, it was a horrible experience.

“Loads of people have reached out and said they’ve been having a bad time recently and it cheered them up so I’m happy.”