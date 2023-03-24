Scots scaffolding firm reaches new heights with launch of specialist division

EDINBURGH scaffolding firm City Access Scaffolding has announced the launch of a new specialist access division.

Established in 2014, the firm has provided scaffolding services for sites across Scotland including the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

City Access Scaffolding won two awards at the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation Awards in 2021

Their scaffolding work also includes Edinburgh’s Gleneagles Townhouse and the Scottish Government headquarters at St Andrew’s House.

The new division will allow the firm to undertake additional projects and cover high level maintenance, repairs and installations in addition to their full scaffold services.

City Access Scaffolding also commits to opening up new potentials for training and learning to apprentices across Edinburgh and the Lothians

The Specialist Access Division will be headed by divisional director David Ritchie, who has worked in the sector for over 15 years.

Performance Director Kirsty Allan said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome David to the team and to offer our clients these additional services.

“It’s become increasingly important as rope access allows our team to undertake inspections, surveys, installations and even repairs for projects where full scaffold services are not required or not possible.

“As we enter our tenth year in business with continued growth and expansion into our new headquarters, we’re really excited by the potential for our new division.”