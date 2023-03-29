SCOTS event ticketing platform Citizen Ticket has announced the appointment of a former Skyscanner executive as its new chair.

Carolyn James formerly served as executive at the Edinburgh-based holiday booking platform, and joins Citizen Ticket now withexperience within the global technology sector.

This experience includes leading Skyscanner into its sale to Chinese travel giant Ctrip in a £1.4bn deal back in 2016.

Citizen Ticket is an Edinburgh-headquartered premium ticketing service that was founded in 2013.

Carolyn James helped lead Skyscanner into its £1.4bn sale to Chinese travel giant Ctrip in 2016.

The company’s cloud-based self-service software enables its clients to generate online

payments for ticket sales, manage customers, and capture important data.

As well as this, Citizen Ticket also provides online support for clients and assists them with event advertising and marketing.

Citizen Ticket is on a significant growth course after recovering from Covid-19 and the impact of its restrictions on the UK events industry.

The company is on pace to exceed £6.2m transactional volume in the current fiscal year, with a projected increase to more than £18.6m by 2025.

Harry Boisseau, Citizen Ticket’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Carolyn as our new Chair.

“[This is] an appointment which underlines our ambition to become the most fundamental platform for events and experiences while making a lasting positive impact to our planet.

“Carolyn is a highly skilled and experienced operator within the global tech sector and a key player who has helped scale major technology businesses to reach their full market potential.

“She brings real substance to our team and will be a major contributing factor to our future success and growth.”

Carolyn herself added: “I’m excited to join the team at Citizen Ticket, a company with an innovative, technology-driven offering that is addressing key challenges facing event organisers while enhancing the experience for consumers.

“I look forward to working closely with Harry and his colleagues and supporting them on their growth journey.

“Along with its focus on improving service delivery and customer experience, I also share and support Citizen Ticket’s commitment towards sustainability which sits at the heart of its ambitious vision.”