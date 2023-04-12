WILD custard apples are one of a number of “forgotten food crops” that could adapt future food systems to a changed climate.

Researchers at Scotland’s Rural College looked at crops that have not promoted in recent decades, due to the dominance of other major staples.

The new research shows that these crops could help diversify future food systems to make them healthier and more climate-resilient.

Wild custard apples grow on trees across the African continent

They considered sub-Saharan Africa, where the need for food security is high and where there any many potential forgotten food crops that could be more widely grown.

Like elsewhere in the world, Africa’s climate is getting hotter, and weather events like floods and droughts are increasing, which means that agriculture must adapt.

Climate niche modelling was used to prioritise 58 forgotten food crops that have the highest potential to contribute to healthy climate-proof cropping systems.

Dr Ian Dawson, a Reader at Scotland’s Rural College, said: “Africa already has massive problems in achieving sufficient nutritious food supply, and climate change is expected to make the situation a lot worse.

“Colleagues at the World Vegetable Centre and World Agroforestry are committed to supporting the diversification of Africa’s food systems with a range of healthy foods.”

Lead author Maarten van Zonneveld from the World Vegetable Center said: “Of the 58 prioritised forgotten food crops, many are annuals and tree fruits rich in Vitamin A and C, and a large number are vegetables high in Vitamin A, iron, folate and zinc.

Dr Dawson added: “There is no reason why similar climate niche modelling methods should not be applied to forgotten foods in other parts of the world.

“Already, the UK is thinking about how to introduce or reintroduce unusual legume, cereal and vegetable crops into production.

“This could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing alternative sources of protein to meat, and to create healthier diets.

“These moves would also help adapt our food system to the future climate we anticipate.

“We not only modelled crop distributions, but we looked at the nutritional value of the crops and therefore more directly how their production affects diets.

“In the UK recently, we have seen the problems of getting access to healthful salad crops, for example.

“As we note in the paper, the climate modelling we have done is of course only an initial step in supporting food system diversification.

“Many other considerations are needed to design future food systems and put these designs into practice.

“We need to work with producers and consumers to find out what works in bringing about useful change, but our modelling is a useful step on the way.”