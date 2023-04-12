Construction of full-fibre network underway across Teesdale

CONSTRUCTION of a new full fibre broadband network is now underway in Teesdale to connect more than 4,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses.

Borderlink, trading as GoFibre, was awarded the £6.6 million contract by the UK government last Autumn and has spent the last six months planning the build.

Construction will take place until 2025 with homes and businesses across the community able to access gigabit-capable broadband from as early as late September.

This project will help people living in Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle, Gainford, West Auckland and neighbouring communities

Due to its speed, gigabit-capable networks allow communities to upload and download data with none of the disruptions associated with ageing copper networks.

More than 74 per cent of the UK can access gigabit connections – such as full fibre – but these are most common in urban areas.

This is part of the UK government’s Project Gigabit scheme, investing £5 billion to connect hard-to-reach places that might otherwise miss out.

The implementation of GoFibre’s network in rural Teesdale will help to tackle the digital divide across northern England, providing world-class digital connectivity.

With the new network in place, local residents will have access to up to 10Gbps speeds which will significantly enhance their ability to work from home efficiently, utilise multiple devices without lag, and quickly download entire box sets and large files in seconds.

Neil Conaghan, Chief Executive Officer at GoFibre, said: “For years, rural towns across northern England, including Teesdale, have faced a persistent digital connectivity problem.

“[This] has left local communities frustrated and very much behind in terms of infrastructure upgrades.

“Construction efforts are now underway to help tackle this digital divide and isolation head on.

“Our new network will equip residents and businesses in these areas with the tools required to drive innovation and success, both now and in decades to come.

“We appreciate your patience during the construction phase and are excited to unveil the benefits of full fibre connectivity to Teesdale later this year.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “Having access to the fastest broadband is vital for communities everywhere in the UK, and for too long homes and businesses in the countryside have been missing out.

“Teesdale was one of the first contracts awarded as part of Project Gigabit, our £5 billion plan to connect hard-to-reach areas and deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

“Now spades are in the ground, thousands in the region are a big step closer to feeling the benefits of lightning-fast broadband.”

Cllr Susan McDonnell, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for digital, customer services and procurement, added: “We are really pleased to see construction of the new network get underway.

“It is a fantastic step forward that is going to make a significant difference to thousands of our residents and businesses in rural areas.

“Not only will it allow for the creation of more opportunities for employment and education, it will also help our communities to connect and develop further social opportunities.

“We recognise these benefits and that is why we have made reliable broadband a key part of our ambitious plans for economic growth across the county.

“We look forward to our communities enjoying these benefits when construction is complete.”