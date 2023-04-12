A CREEPY Scots carer has been issued a 12 month warning following a string of vile comments towards a female colleague – including telling her she made him want to “do things to her”.

Euan Mclay harrassed his coworker with a host of sexually motivated questions, comments and crude insults between May 2019 and July 2020.

Pictured: Euan Mclay. (C) Facebook

Mclay who was employed as a support practitioner at the Richmond Fellowship in Stirling, Stirlingshire told his unnamed colleague “I reckon you are good in the sheets”.

Mclay, from Stirling, had also covered his lower half with a pillow, telling his colleague: “I can’t get up right now because of something that you made happen”.

The disgraced carer’s comments also included a barrage of crude insults, referring to her as a “c**t” and a “s**t”, as well as a “cow” and a “snob”.

These actions, among others, were considered highly inappropriate for the workplace following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Upon the conclusion of the hearing, Mclay was handed a 12 month warning on his registration from yesterday.

The SSSC charges state: “We decided there is evidence that while employed as a Support Practitioner with the Richmond Fellowship Scotland in Stirling, and during the course of that employment, you did:

“On a date or dates unknown to the SSSC between 27 May 2019 and 28 July 2020: ask your colleague ZZ to give you a ‘cuddle’.

“On more than one occasion brush past ZZ and touch her side. Make comments about the clothes ZZ wore, and how they made her figure look.

“Say to ZZ, ‘your bum looks peachy in those trousers’, or words to that effect, tell ZZ, ‘I can’t get up right now because of something that you made happen’, or words to that effect, while covering your lower half with a pillow.

“Say to ZZ, ‘I want to see what is hiding under those clothes’, or words to that effect.

“Say to ZZ, ‘I reckon you are good in the sheets’, or words to that effect.

“While discussing the restaurant Five Guys, say to ZZ, that she was ‘desperate’ and that ZZ must be ‘really lonely if she was driving to Edinburgh to get five different guys in one day’, or words to that effect.

“Say to ZZ, ‘you make me want to do things to you’, or words to that effect.

“Say to ZZ, ‘I think I am in love with you and I don’t know why’, or words to that effect.

“Ask service user AA, ‘should I take ZZ on a date?’, or words to that effect.

“On or around 13 May 2020 say to colleague VV, in reference to ZZ:

Pictured: Richmond Fellowship in Stirling, where Mclay was employed. (C) Google Maps

“That you felt sorry for VV as he had gotten to meet the ‘sh*t version of ZZ’ and that ZZ was better months ago, as now she had changed and become a ‘c**t’, or words to that effect.

“’She won’t have time to talk, her mouth will be full’, or words to that effect, when you and ZZ were going to be alone for a period of time.

“On or around 13 May 2020: say in the presence of ZZ and service user AA, “let’s give ZZ a butt because she’s someone’s slut”, or words to that effect.

They added: “You made a number of inappropriate comments to your colleague ZZ, some of which had sexual connotations.

“Your comments ranged from complimentary and flirtatious to discourteous and demeaning.

“Your comments were inappropriate in the workplace, and as a result you failed to treat your colleague with dignity and respect.

“You initially had a good friendship with ZZ, and you have admitted you liked her. There is no evidence that your complimentary and flirtatious comments towards ZZ were unwelcomed at that time.

“You have explained that your other comments were meant as a joke and were not intended to be detrimental.

“However, you should have recognised that your comments and behaviour were inappropriate for the workplace and had the risk of causing ZZ emotional harm.”

The panel came to the conclusion that Mclay’s fitness to practice was impaired and that a twelve month warning was appropriate.

They stated: “We decided: that based on the facts found your fitness to practise is impaired, as defined in Rule 2 of Part 1 of the Scottish Social Services Council (Fitness to Practise) Rules 2016 (the Rules).

“To place a warning on your registration, on the part of the Register for Support Workers in Care at Home Service and Support Workers in a Housing Support Service, for a period of twelve months.”

The panel found that Mclay showed remorse for his actions, stating: “There is a pattern of behaviour due to the number of comments you made over a period of time.

“You have admitted your behaviour and now recognise it was inappropriate.

“You explained that at the time you did not realise ZZ did not like your comments and she never asked you to stop.

“You have apologised for your behaviour and said you would now behave more seriously in the workplace.

“You have been working in the social services sector since 2014 and we are not aware of any prior concerning behaviour.

“Taking into account the insight, regret and remorse you have shown, the risk of repetition is assessed as moderate.

“Your behaviour does raise public protection issues due to risk of emotional harm to ZZ.

“Furthermore, the seriousness of the behaviour requires that the SSSC mark it as unacceptable to ensure that appropriate standards are maintained and also maintaining public confidence in the profession.”