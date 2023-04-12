Effective use of Bitcoin in the oil industry?

With so many interdependencies, both business-to-business and first-party – third-party relationships, in the industry, it’s hard to imagine any single area as a haven for bitcoin use. For example, the website Oil Trader provides fast deposits, withdrawals, and trading strategies to bitcoin traders. In addition, blockchain has the potential to provide independent verification of ownership of assets on every level—down to the intellectual property for any design or engineering works that went into a finished product.

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

And it can be used by people in conjunction with smart contracts that reduce the risk of fraud and automate several tasks that would typically take up significant time and resources by human actors in the system. Unfortunately, oil industry players may have been remarkably reticent to embrace the potential of bitcoin because of its volatility. Still, with the broader adoption of blockchain and smart contracts, you’ll see it used more sophisticatedly in the oil and gas industry.

Blockchain can change the way all industries exchange data and track information about claims, purchases, shipments of goods, or even verify a person’s identity. For example, while not much used in oil and gas, recurring payments could simplify and reduce fraud with blockchain’s capability to encrypt data.

Businesses wouldn’t have to rely on credit cards or other third-party vendors, nor would they have to rely on managers in a middle office that can be subject to fraud. Even more broadly than recurring payments, using a bitcoin wallet company, where funds are held in escrow until the buyer has received delivery, allows businesses and individuals to buy into bitcoin without having to exchange it for fiat currency first. Let’s explore the use of bitcoin in the oil industry.

High volume payments:

While oil and gas providers have yet to use bitcoin for high-value one-off transactions, some are starting to adopt the technology for recurring payments of certain types and sizes. British refining giant Royal Dutch Shell, for instance, is using blockchain technology to manage the shipment of crude into the company’s refineries. Customers can send shipments through a web portal, with funds held in escrow until the refinery receives and confirms the oil.

Companies could also broadly use blockchain to manage more routine activities like shipping. For example, a British energy consultancy, Oil & Gas Financial Services (OGFS), has created a middleware solution that ships natural gas from owners’ facilities.

Using their blockchain solution, users can upload shipping and delivery information to an immutable ledger that includes details like the volume and location of gas and the price. It could serve several functions, such as identifying the source of natural gas in an emergency or allowing buyers to verify that they are receiving what they paid for.

Financial services:

Countries that have been early adopters of bitcoin, like Canada, also see it implemented in business-to-business financial transactions. Bitcoin is beautiful for businesses that operate in multiple jurisdictions and face currency conversion costs.

For example, payouts to contractors and suppliers are often made on a net 60-day schedule. So if a Canadian company wants to send a payment to, say, an American firm, the Canadian business will convert the payment amount into U.S. dollars first and wire this amount over. It means the company is paying foreign exchange fees twice—once for the original transaction and again for conversion back into Canadian dollars.

A global oil and gas company could use bitcoin or other digital currencies rather than making these conversions back into fiat currency.

Companies can save banking fees in the oil industry:

Another potential use for bitcoin in oil and gas is in helping companies manage their banking fees. Transaction fees are a high cost for any business, especially in the oil industry, where the amounts of money being sent around are huge.

If a bank or other financial institution processes the transaction, it will typically charge high fees on each transaction to cover overhead costs and profit margins. Businesses looking to move large sums of money internationally typically end up paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars per transaction to their banks. The advantage of bitcoin is that it eliminates many barriers banks typically have with foreign exchange rates, additional fees, and capital controls.

Cross borders contracts:

Oil and gas companies have traditionally used long-form contracts to sign agreements with vendors and contractors. Unfortunately, with so many contracts in play, it’s easy for something to get overlooked, and companies can end up paying penalties for late payments or transaction delays.

Another issue is that contracts are hard to keep track of, so sometimes, a business will only know some of the terms and conditions of a contract, which makes enforcement difficult. Using blockchain technology, savvy oil, and gas companies could change this by allowing contracts in the form of bitcoin transactions. Tools like ethers can provide real-time status updates on contracts. A smart contract could define the unconditional delivery requirements needed by the contractor to receive payment.