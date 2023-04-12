Hollywood producer set to help filmmakers from the Scottish Highlands

EXECUTIVE producer of Academy Award-winning film Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio, Jason Lust, will host a workshop for aspiring Scots filmmakers this month.

XpoNorth Digital is facilitating the workshop, which will hosted by Jason on April 19th, for aspiring production companies, filmmakers and writers based in the Highlands and Islands.

The producer will share insight on how participants can translate their work into the context of the US market, based on his extensive experience selling projects in Hollywood.

He worked on the recent Peter Rabbit films, Disney’s Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and Ron Howard’s first animated movie The Shrinking Of Treehorn.

Jason Lust was the executive producer of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio.

He is also currently participating in a unique development and mentorship programme for creative industry students at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

Jason Lust is delivering a curated mentorship and talent development strand, designed to help the creative professionals of the future to access opportunities early in their careers.

Jason is also one of the co-founders of Circle of Confusion, the management and production company which are responsible for The Matrix Trilogy and The Walking Dead.

XpoNorth Digital Specialist Advisor, Jessica Fox said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Jason Lust to offer this exclusive opportunity to networks based across the Highlands and Islands.

“The workshop offers an exceptional chance for the regional film sector to tap into his extensive international experience.”

Jason Lust added: “Local creatives have a wealth of stories and experiences to offer.

“My hope is that this workshop will enable their skillset to be catapulted even further and shared across a global context.”