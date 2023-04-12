A SCOTS football club has left fans bewildered after revealing that they are changing their name at the end of the season – to the exact same name as another side.

Rossvale Football Club play in the West of Scotland Football League and recently revealed that they would be undergoing a change to better reflect the history of the side.

The team who play at Petershill Park in Springburn, Glasgow are opting to drop Rossvale and call themselves Caledonian Thistle.

This has caused uproar since the big reveal last night due to the fact that Caledonian Thistle already exists, and currently ply their trade in the Scottish Championship.

The Highland side formed when Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle came together to form one team in the capital of the north.

However, now the ‘new’ Cally Thistle are claiming they want to pay tribute to the history of the Caledonian Railway Locomotive Works.

The news was announced via a club statement on social media last night which read: “After 13 seasons as Rossvale Football Club we now embark on a new and exciting venture.

“Having been passed by the WoSFL, we now await SFA approval.

“The main reasons for our club’s new name is very simple but also very important.

“For eight of our seasons at semi-professional level we have played our football out of Petershill Park in Springburn.

“It is where we call our home, so to integrate ourselves within the community and have an even stronger connection in the area.

Caledonian Thistle is the new name of Rossvale FC from this summer. Credit: Rossvale

“So to be allowed to help honour and keep the memory running of the world famous Caledonian Railway Locomotive Works.

“We will be Caledonian Thistle Football Club.”

This was accompanied by a video entitled: “A new era awaits for Caledonian Thistle Football Club.”

The short clip shows a black and white badge transformed against a yellow background with the words ‘Caledonian Thistle Football Club’ accompanied by a locomotive train and the date 2023.

However, fans were quick to remind the club that the name they seek to use is already taken higher up the footballing pyramid.

One user said: “Good luck with everything guys, I’m sure it will all go well.”

Another added: “You know that April Fools is on the first of the month right?”

A third commented: “Getting absolutely skelped in the comments, what a fail.”

Another replied: “Stealing another club’s name, how original.”

A fifth joked: “I’m sure Barcelona is quite a good name too lads or how about Celtic or Rangers?”

A sixth suggested: “Surely Caledonian Locos would have commemorated the works better and not ripped off another club’s name?”

Rossvale currently sit rock bottom of the West of Scotland First Division ahead of the final seven games of the season.