A UNIQUE B&B is offering holidaymakers the chance to stay in an unusual spot – a hobbit hole set into the Scottish hillside.

The property – named ‘The Warren’ – is located in the Scottish Highlands, and bears a striking resemblance to the home of hobbits Bilbo and Frodo Baggins in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

The £275-a-night earthen home set on a 40-acre estate is described as a luxurious underground cave house, built in true hobbit style as it is set in a secluded hillside on the north side of Loch Tay.

The home is similar to the fictional Hobbiton. Credit: Airbnb

The two bed, two bath home also comes complete with flat screen televisions and bluetooth Hi-Fi systems, and is based just a mile away from the nearest pub.

Stunning images show the property in all of its glory – as a beautiful wooden bridge has been built over the babbling brook below to allow safe passage to the home.

Internally, the floors are made of stone tile with sofas surrounding a television and a coffee table in the middle of the property.

The kitchen and dining section of the open plan room contain a four person table, as the white stone of the curved ceiling slopes overhead, with patio doors looking out onto the sunny Scottish countryside.

The bathroom of the property looks immaculately clean with towels and soaps laid out to be used.

The scenes surrounding the cosy little home wouldn’t look out of place in The Shire – the realm of the hobbits in Tolkien’s series.

Lush green grass grows around and over the home, which is encompassed by the small stream, whilst a deep wood protects the front of the property from the elements.

Owner Nina lists the property on Airbnb, where she writes: “The Warren is a luxurious underground cave house, located in a secluded hillside on the north side of Loch Tay in Scotland.

“Built in true hobbit style with oodles of character, it is set in the hillside with grass roof and exterior, huge circular porthole windows and magnificent curved doors.

The low ceilings are prominent in the dining area. Credit: Airbnb

“Access to the house is over a little wooden bridge across a bubbling stream and The Warren has a private hot tub outside set into the spacious patio overlooking the river pond and private garden.”

The property scores highly with a 4.86 out of five including 4.9s on communication, check-in, accuracy and location.

The lowest average score is price which stands at 4.5 and is something that some previous guests have mentioned despite others loving their stay.

Kathryn said: “We had a great four nights at The Warren. Unique place, very quiet and relaxing. Quite expensive though.”

Blake said: “If we’re paying $500 a night we’d expect to not be cleaning – it’s a beautiful stay but I think the price is a bit much for what you get.”

Jennifer said: “I had a lovely stay at The Warren, definitely one of the most unique stays I’ve ever had.”

Savanna said: “Beautiful, cosy and idyllic little property, perfect for a quiet few days – lovely walks on and around the property.

“Everything was made very easy and straightforward and I really enjoyed our stay here.”

Hobbit homes were first created in the mind of J.R.R. Tolkien when he initially wrote much-loved fantasy novel The Hobbit for his children, before a publisher persuaded him to submit it.