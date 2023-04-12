SCOTS chef Tom Kitchin has revealed that he would love a biopic of his life to star Scottish movie star and heart-throb Sam Heughan.

The restaurateur – who became Scotland’s youngest Michelin star chef at just 29 – described the Outlander star as a “lovely man”, and offered his backing for Heughan to star as the next James Bond.

Pictured: Tom Kitchin. (C) Twitter

The 45 year-old was born and raised in Edinburgh, and opened his first restaurant, The Kitchin, on Leith’s waterfront in 2006 – which gained its first Michelin star just six months later.

Now, 17 years later the dad-of-four admits that Heughan’s ever-increasing popularity could overshadow any possible biopic role and so confessed he also wouldn’t mind eldest son Casper playing him instead.

Speaking in this month’s edition of Scottish Field Magazine, Kitchin said: “I’d like Sam Heughan to play me in the movie of my life.

“Either him or my eldest Casper because he’s started to replicate me in certain things. But Sam gets all the good gigs, he could be the next Bond, really, so I’m not sure he’d want to play me.

“But he represents Scotland in a modern way and he’s doing a great job. He’s a lovely man.”

Heughan, who is known for playing beloved Outlander character Jamie Fraser, will be

returning to the role this year for the show’s eighth and final season.

He is also one of a number of names tipped to be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig’s retirement from the role after the 2021 flick No Time to Die.

In the same interview, Kitchin also revealed David Beckham as his favourite celebrity encounter – despite being cropped out of a photo of Becks with his own wife.

Kitchin explained: “My best celebrity encounter was with David Beckham. He came to the restaurant, in fact he’s been a couple of times now.

“He was so cool, so nice and so down-to-earth. He did photos and went around everyone.

“We now have a joke in our family because my wife and I had a photograph taken with David and I’ve been cut out of it.

“So, now we have a photo of my wife having a nice cuddle with David Beckham!”

Kitchin, who was mentored by top chefs including Guy Savoy, also revealed that his children have been urging him to sign up to I’m a Celebrity, but thinks he’d cope fine with the infamous bushtucker trials.

He said: “My children keep telling me to go on I’m a Celebrity…I’d be fine in a bushtucker trial. I would eat anything from crickets to rabbit’s testicles to fish eyes.

“I’ve tried so many. I’ll give anything a go. The thing I struggle with is poorly prepared food. I’d rather not eat.”