Triple triumph for Dundee scientists at award ceremony

RESEARCH undertaken at the University of Dundee has been honoured with three of the top accolades at Biochemical Society’s award ceremony.

The School of Life Sciences’ Drug Discovery Unit (DDU) received the Industry & Academic Collaboration Award for its continuing research into neglected tropical diseases.

Dr Mattie Pawlowic received the Early Career Research Award and Professor Sir Mike Ferguson was recipient of the Morton Lecture for his contribution to lipid biochemistry.

Dr Mattie Pawlowic

The DDU team has collaborated with biopharmaceutical company GSK since 2011 to develop new drug candidates for diseases such as leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.

Caused by related parasites from the kinetoplastid family, they affect millions of lives in some of the world’s poorest countries and kill thousands every year.

Dr Manu De Rycker, from the School’s Drug Discovery Unit, said: “It is great recognition of a truly integrated industry-academia collaboration that has delivered multiple clinical candidates for neglected tropical diseases.

“The success of our collaboration is down to a brilliant group of like-minded scientists working together towards a single aim.”

Tim Miles, Head of AMR in Global Health R&D at GSK, added: “As scientists, we hope that our work will have a positive impact on society.

“[This] collaboration is a great example of how high-quality science and effective industry-academic partnerships can do that, in this case by delivering promising drug candidates for some of the most neglected populations in world.”

Dr Mattie Pawlowic’s research focuses on Cryptosporidium, parasites that cause chronic diarrhoea, which is estimated to claim tens of thousands of infant lives every year.

Dr Pawlowic’s research has helped to identify the fundamental biology of Cryptosporidium, raising the possibility of developing new treatments to combat cryptosporidiosis.

She said, “I’m thrilled to receive this award, which reflects the hard work of my laboratory team and the support from colleagues at Dundee for my growing group.”

Professor Sir Mike Ferguson’s research also centres upon protozoan parasites, particularly those that cause African Sleeping Sickness, Chagas’ disease and leishmaniasis.

The award specifically recognises his work on protein-lipid membrane anchors, work that has proven to be important in parasite and human biology.

He also helped found the Drug Discovery Unit and has contributed to the expansion of Life Sciences in Dundee over many years.

He said, “I am delighted to receive this honour from the Biochemical Society. Our work has involved many colleagues and collaborators, and I want to thank all of them.

“It also a great thrill to see the DDU and Mattie being recognised for their brilliant work.”

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, said: “Professor Ferguson, Dr Pawlowic and Dr De Rycker and his team are exceptional talents that have helped to establish our School of Life Sciences as one of the foremost research centres of its kind.

“Their work has helped – and will continue to help – transform lives around the world and it is hugely gratifying that this has been recognised by the Biochemical Society.

“The research being undertaken here is world-leading and to maintain that requires leadership and teamwork from exceptional scientific minds.

“I congratulate all our winners on this success.”