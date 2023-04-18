Aberdeen FC collaborate with local Italian to feed the local community 

ABERDEEN FC fans will be rewarded for supporting their team with exclusive offers from two of Aberdeen’s favourite Italian eateries, Tony Macaroni and Mozza.

This April, fans can claim 20% off their bill at both Aberdeen venues by booking through the football club’s website until the 30th of April – meaning the whole family can enjoy a wide menu of antipasti, fresh Neopolitan pizza, pasta dishes and desserts.

The collaboration with Aberdeen FC comes as a result of previous successful partnerships with both Kilmarnock and Livingston FC, inspiring the group to expand their offering further north.

Aberdeen FC Tony Mac BOA. Credits: Muckle Media.

The alliance kicked off with a first offer in February that saw huge success for Tony Macaroni, bringing in a surge of fans amid the booking period.

The Viva Italia group overseeing both Tony Macaroni and Mozza was inspired by the large, enthusiastic fan base for Aberdeen FC throughout the city and saw the opportunity to give back to the local community through its support of the team.

Raf Monda, General Manager of Tony Macaroni and Mozza Aberdeen said: “As members of the community ourselves, it’s important for us to connect with the Aberdeen FC fan base and keep the local pride going by giving a little bit of that love back to our customers.

“The offer has been very popular in the past and we’ve seen great success across the other branches which provide a similar offering.

“If you are an Aberdeen FC fan, please come and visit us. The offer is too good to miss.”

Visitors will receive a redeemable code to apply during their visit. Reservations must be made to redeem the offer and is only available for sit in.

The By Official Appointment is an initiative that brings together local businesses, Aberdeen FC, and loyal fans.

Laura Butler of Business of Association, BoA said: “It’s fantastic to have joined forces with two family orientated brands, Tony Macaroni and Mozza, to offer this special discount for Dons fans, reinforcing our shared ambition to be at the heart of the local community.

“Our BOA programme has connected the club with local businesses who in turn reward loyal supporters through exciting Dons Deals which include a wide range of discounts and special promotional offers.

“This is particularly relevant during the cost-of-living crisis when we feel it is more important than ever to give back to our fans and support the businesses that support the club.

“We look forward to working with the Viva Italia group over the next years as this relationship continues to flourish”

Don’s fans can claim 20% off both Tony Macaroni and Mozza in Aberdeen through the ‘By Official Appointment’ page on the Aberdeen FC Website: https://www.afc.co.uk/commercial/boa-home/.