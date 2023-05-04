THIS is the moment a woman wows a crowd of diners as she performs an impromptu ballad alongside the restaurant’s pianist.

Hollie Carmen had been enjoying a meal with friends last Saturday at The Lanesborough Hotel in Knightsbridge, London when she asked to join the piano player for a cover of The Zuton’s ‘Valerie’.

Formerly very shy as a child, the 27-year-old explains of her desire to push herself and boost her confidence, and so jumped at the chance to serenade diners when the pianist agreed to the song.

Video shows Hollie sitting up from her seat at the table and making a beeline for the pianist who plays a slow, graceful tune to the room of diners.

Onscreen text reads “Last night, I randomly decided to get up and sing at a restaurant coz (sic) everyone seemed a bit bored,” as she crouches next to the piano and explains her wish to the player.

The video then displays the text: “Really awkwardly asked the pianist if it was ok,” as the camera shows a posh room filled with diners deep in conversation.

The camera zooms in on Hollie speaking to the now-smiling pianist as the text reads: “He agreed I could sing one song, only coz (sic) it was for my mum”.

The clip then cuts to Hollie sitting beside him at the piano as he plays the intro to the song Valerie by The Zutons, notably covered by the legendary Amy Winehouse in 2007.

Hollie begins singing as the displayed text then reads: “I am literally sitting on his lap at this point. So awkward but the show must go on”.

The notes sound out as the pianist plays Valerie in a classical style, whilst a customer in the background can be seen looking impressed with Hollie’s performance as she croons the lyrics.

The displayed text reads: “This lady’s like WTF. Having the absolute time of my life and sang the chorus 20 times.”

The displayed text then reads: “Also, at this point, realising what I’ve actually done but obvs had to carry on”.

She continues as the text then reads: “Classic slow dramatic ending coming”.

The table behind her then looks over and watches as the singer ends the song with a final note, before the camera pans to Hollie smiling as the crowd cheers.

The displayed text reads: “Then everyone started clapping”.

Hollie shared the video to social media earlier this month, writing jokingly: “Why am I like this?”

Pictured: This is the moment Hollie had the courage to ask. (C) Hollie Carmen/TikTok

The video received over 540 likes and dozens of comments from users left amazed by Hollie’s vocals and her confidence to put on the performance out of the blue.

One person wrote: “Love this so much. Excellent choice of song.”

Another said: “You go, girl. Confidence!”

A third commented: “This is so beautiful. You inspire me every day.”

A fourth added: “Nice. Love the subtle changes.”

Speaking to Hollie today she said: “I used to be incredibly shy about it and would only sing in front of people if all the lights were off.

“My mum’s friend was taking us for dinner as a treat and I was really happily surprised there was live music.

“To be honest, I was really in my own world listening to the pianist.

“The songs he was playing are in the same kind of style as my own music – that I have been working on for years and finally getting things ready to release.

“I think the combination of being in my own world, planning and imagining my own gigs, and then hearing the pianist just made me impulsively get up and I’m glad I did.

“The timing was just right, I guess. Honestly, I think everyone seemed quite shocked but they all clapped at the end which was so lovely.”

“Looking forward to putting my next single out on 9th June and got a gig on 23rd May in the pipeline.”

Hollie is now looking ahead to releasing her single Never Been Kissed on 9 June and is gearing up for her London gig on 23 May.