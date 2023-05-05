A SCOTS carer has been handed a 12 month suspension after being found guilty of child neglect which saw her leave her son to live alone in a freezing house where he slept on a dirty mattress.

Michele Williamson left her 13-year-old son in “inadequate living conditions”, where he was discovered by police in April 2021 following a tip off by an anonymous whistleblower.

Pictured: Michele Williamson. (C) Facebook

A court heard that the mum-of-nine would check in on the boy once a week but wouldn’t stay, leaving him to fend for himself and surviving on only bowls of cereal.

The 36-year-old was employed at Homecare in Dundee when the boy was discovered, and subsequently pled guilty to child neglect at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2022.

The disgraced support worker avoided jail time but was ordered by Sheriff John Rafferty to carry out 165 hours of unpaid work.

A hearing of care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) considered Williamson’s fitness to practise following her conviction.

The panel stated: “On 5 August 2022, at Dundee Sheriff Court you were convicted of:

“Between 14 December 2020 and 27 April 2021, [leaving your son] to reside alone within a property with inadequate living conditions and without supervision or adequate heating.

The panel found that Wiliamson’s fitness to practice was impaired, citing her actions as raising questions over her suitability for the profession.

They stated: “The panel on consideration of all the factors decided that your fitness to practise is currently impaired on public interest grounds as a result of your conviction.

“The offences are serious and call into question your suitability to work in care.

“On seriousness of the conduct, the presenter submitted that the behaviour that led to the conviction was serious.

“The neglect and abandonment of the child placed him at significant risk of harm and fell within section 10.6 of the Decisions Guidance that was fundamentally incompatible with Registration.

They added: “The panel recognised your conduct which gave rise to the conviction was serious. You left your child exposed to the risk of physical and emotional harm over a period of time.

“Although the conduct took place outside of work, the behaviour brought your suitability to work in the sector into question.”

“Although you were reluctant to accept that your child had been left with inadequate food and heating, you did demonstrate insight into your behaviour and clearly recognised your wrongdoing and that your child could have been exposed to harm.

“You expressed sorrow and remorse for your actions. You also recognised the impact your conviction could have upon people who use social services.

“You accepted responsibility for your actions and pled guilty to the offence.

“The panel acknowledged the conduct took place outside of work.

“However, in respect of public interest risks the conviction by the very nature of it, in a profession that has a duty to protect and care for the most vulnerable, carries significant weight and any mitigatory factors less so.”

The panel then concluded their investigation, citing a suspension order, which came into effect on Wednesday, as the appropriate action to take.

They said: “You have moved on with your life, you are studying for qualifications to further your career, you have expressed remorse and regret for your actions and by doing so have taken responsibility for your situation.

“The panel consider a suspension order for a period of 12 months to be a fair and proportionate period of time to reflect the seriousness of the conduct”.