Acklam Car Centre: Customer Centric Experience for Luxury Car Buyers Around the World

Despite the headwinds the world economy is facing, the desire to own a luxury or a sports car remains strong. Moreover, the demand for luxury vehicles has been rising as the supply of new vehicles across all industry segments dramatically shrank due to the effects of the pandemic on the supply chain in the global automotive industry. As a result, prices for new automobiles have soared. Used vehicles have become a more popular option for luxury car buyers who often prioritize customer experience over price.

Driven by loyalty and affinity for specific luxury automobile brands, luxury car buyers also expect a different, more refined consumer experience.

Acklam Car Centre is a leading independent dealership in the UK that specializes in sports, prestige, and 4×4 vehicles. The dealership has an international reach with an inventory of luxury car brands such as Porsche, Audi, BMW, Range Rover and Land Rover, Mercedes, and others. The dealership has received thousands of positive reviews from new and repeat customers. One repeat customer writes, “Purchased 3 vehicles from them now. Service is flawless from sales to delivery to aftercare every time. Salesmen aren’t pushy and always give a good, honest, no hassle experience.” The dealership has won awards for customer service and social media content. In 2022, Acklam Car Centre received the Used Car Retailer of the Year award from Motor Trader. In 2021, Car Dealer Magazine awarded the dealership the Used Car Dealership of the Year Award. Further, its customer service and social media content received a five-star rating from Trust Pilot and remains top-rated to this day.

The dealership’s sales team led by Liam Martin (Head of Sales), John Ferguson (Business Manager), Joe Khan (Sales Manager), and Richard Ellyatt (Senior Sales Executive), are passionate and knowledgeable about luxury cars and strive to exceed

customer expectations.

The sales team efficiently leverages social media, posting entertaining yet informative videos showcasing the dealership’s car lineup. These inventive online marketing methods not only help the brand find international buyers, it earned them the Dealership Use of Video award from Car Dealer Magazine. As a result, Acklam Car Centre’s 2022 sales topped £122,401,299, thanks to its savvy marketing and sales approach.

The Centre’s performance and business model also make it attractive both for buyers and potential investors looking for a scalable business. For more information about the dealership, visit their website, or follow them on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, or TikTok.