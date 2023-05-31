A DAD hilariously pranked his friend by pretending to abandon his baby son outside his front door with a simple message claiming that he “needs space”.

Ramesh Kamalendran decided to make the most of the bank holiday earlier this month when he heard childlfree mate Karthik was planning on having a date night with his wife Jennifer.

The 33-year-old decided to disrupt the pair’s plans by leaving his one-year-old son Ezekiel outside Karthik’s front door, before hiding in the bushes nearby to watch his pal’s panic set in.

The hilarious footage shows dad-of-two Ramesh carrying Ezekiel in one hand and a rucksack packed with baby things in the other whilst on-screen text reads:

“Left my son and his bag at his doorstep.”

Ramesh from Ilford, east London then knocks on the door, before bolting down the driveway and out of shot to watch on from the bushes.

Karthik can then be seen peeking through his curtains to see who has been knocking before bewilderedly answering the door to find Ezekiel waiting for him in his baby seat.

Karthik then pulls Ezekiel and his bag inside as wife Jennifer appears behind him, before pulling on a pair of trainers and confusedly looking around the property for absent dad Ramesh.

With no sign of his friend, Karthik returns inside before the clip cuts to screenshots of Ramesh’s following text exchange with his friend regarding his son.

Karthik begins the conversation by texting: “Dai! Yo, where are you?”

Pictured: The unsuspecting friend searching for Ramesh. (C) Ramesh Kamalendran

Ramesh keeps up the prank, replying: “I need some space.”

Karthik responds: “That poor boy! He’s asleep.”

Ramesh then promptly replies “You said ‘make sure you have some me time'” to which an exasperated Karthik says: “This is not what I meant”.

Ramesh replies: “Bottles in the bag, he has a nap at 11am and 4pm. Nappies all in the bag. Snacks are all in there too.”

Karthik then appears to realise the situation he is in, simply replying: “Bruv. No no.”

Ramesh hilariously responds with: “Good luck. If he cries, use the dummy. You got this.”

Concerned Karthik texts back: “He just woke up and looks confused. My poor baby.” Ramesh then ends the conversation with a simple message reading: “I believe in you”.

The video was posted on social media earlier this month and has since gained over 291,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments from users left in stitches at Ramesh’s prank.

Pictured: Prankster Ramesh. (C) Ramesh Kamalendran.

One person wrote: “Thought he was about to take his shoe off and run after you.”

Another joked: “My so-called friend would probably leave my baby and deny knowing me.”

A third commented: “Petition for baby’s P.O.V.”

Another added: “I’d message, ‘That’s my baby now.’”

A fifth said: “Now, that’s friendship goals.”

Speaking to Ramesh today he said: “My wife and I are parents. We have two boys and are currently expecting a third child.

“In a world where parenting is not really as desired as it used to be or where it’s seen as something difficult and impossible, we just want to show people it’s fun being a parent.

“We have a very big community of friends around us as we’re both church ministers.

“We have friends who are single, friends who are married without children and friends who are married with children.

“Often we find our friends without children are dumped with the kids when they come for gatherings. It’s hilarious and they completely accept this, as they adore the kids.

“Our friends had decided to have a day to themselves and had planned to spend it together and have a date night.

“Little did they know, we had planned to prank them and pretend to leave our kids with them, to ruin their date night.”