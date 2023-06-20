A DAD-OF-THREE has defied the odds to make an incredible recovery from a cardiac arrest after being given just a seven per cent chance of survival.

Michael Revell-Quayle had planned to celebrate his son Carter’s first birthday last month, however when he returned to bed after the family had sung ‘Happy Birthday’ his breathing soon became laboured.

The 29-year-old from Yeovil, Somerset began gasping for air but fortunately was heard by wife Shannon, a nurse, who rushed to perform CPR on her husband.

Paramedics rushed to the couples home and tried to stabilise the soldier whilst speeding towards their local hospital Musgrove Park in Taunton, Somerset.

Michael who is currently on leave from the Army, soon suffered a further two cardiac arrests throughout the day after being admitted to hospital.

The family were then given the devastating news that Michael had just a seven per cent chance of surviving the night.

Despite this, the brave soldier fought the odds and has now underwent surgery to implant a mini defibrillator to aid in preventing further cardiac arrests.

The operation took place earlier this month and doctors have also advised he take medicine to try and aid his recovery.

The doting husband spent a month in hospital recovering from his cardiac arrest but is now recovering at home with his three children and wife in Yeovil, Somerset.

Pictured (L to R): Shannon and Michael Revell-Quayle. (C) Michael Revell-Quayle

He is also required to take medicine for his heart in the hopes it will help.

The dad is now recovering after the ordeal and is looking forward to spending time with his family in Yeovil, Somerset.

However, doctors are still left baffled as to how the arrests happened, after numerous heart scans showed that the soldier had otherwise been in perfect health.

Speaking to Michael today, he said: “It happened on the 3rd of May – my son’s 1st birthday.

“I woke up around 4 am, said happy birthday to him, and then around 6.30 my wife noticed I was breathing funny – it’s called Agonal Breathing – gasping for air, your last breaths before death.

“My wife jumped straight on me, doing CPR, and called the ambulance. She’s a nurse, she got my heart going ABS and stayed on me until the ambulance and paramedics came, which only took them seven minutes, so very fast.

“They then took over, giving me two shocks to restart my heart -which got me stable in the ambulance but when I got to hospital I had a further two cardiac arrests.

“Both times, I got shocked, so six shocks in total. “They prepared my family for the worst as only seven per cent make it but I beat all odds.

Pictured: Michael on life support. (C) Michael Revell-Quayle.

“My family were in massive shock, crying their eyes out as you could expect. Everyone has been so supportive of me – it’s overwhelming.

“My wife is struggling a little bit as she was the one to see it all and she was the one to save my life, so I’ll forever be grateful.

“I was in hospital for four weeks, having scans which showed no sign of anything wrong – a fit and healthy heart.

“I’m a fit 29 year old lad who’s in the army, so a massive shock. I then had surgery and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator box fitted.

“Surgery was good. It was a two-hour operation and they fitted a box inside, under my left arm. It’s a mini defibrillator which wound shock me if it ever happened again believe it or not

“My heart scans are fine, so there’s no reason it happened. It’s a puzzle for doctors – they did say [that the] only thing they can put it [down] as is ‘sudden death’ – no actual causes.

“I’m safer now than I was. It’s a battery that needs changing every five-seven years. I’m on meds as well.

“The NHS has been amazing. I couldn’t thank them any more, looking after me for four weeks.

Michael had appeared to have perfect health, with no prior health conditions. (C) Michael Revell-Quayle

“My life is definitely different now. I took a good week to adjust to it but it’s also how you’re mind can cope with it. Not being able to do my normal stuff is hard at the moment but I am only two weeks into recovery, so I’m doing amazing.

“I have a different view on life now. I’ve beaten all odds to survive but not only that I’m back on my feet and doing amazing smashing recovery, it really is an incredible journey.

The survival rate for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is just one in ten people as of 2022 according to data from the British Heart Foundation.