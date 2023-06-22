Successful Quant Trading Takes Grit More Than it Does Pedigree

Toby Carrodus lays it straight. Research can be disheartening. The odds of finding a successful new trading signal are low. Most signals fail. If quant trading was easy, we would all be rich. It is easy to get discouraged or even disillusioned in this game of what can seem like constant failures. Most research results are negative yet require so much effort. “This requires tremendous tenacity and self-belief,” he says.

In blunt fashion, Toby Carrodus illuminates the difficulties of life as a quant: “I’ve seen many gifted quants garnished with PhDs from prestigious universities lose faith in their abilities due to an inability to handle the constant rejection associated with speculative research.” Carrodus laments seeing colleagues with brilliant minds not succeed because of a genuine lack of resilience and emotional stability, not to mention an inability to effectively get along with others.

Toby Carrodus recalls witnessing several quants with immense talent, ripe with potential, succumb to severe bouts of depression and self-implode due to the nature of the business. He aptly states that “successful quant trading takes intestinal fortitude and tenacity more than it does pedigree.”

Grit is something that is hard to teach, but Carrodus has noticed that quants with more stable home lives and hobbies outside of work appear to have the most tenacity, perhaps due to having an ‘outlet’ or ability to ‘switch off’ – rather than carrying their problems everywhere with them.

Succeeding as a Quant

Success comes in many forms to quants. Being a successful quant may not necessarily mean earning the most money, although undoubtedly that is going to be a consideration for anyone with a quantitative skillset entering the world of trading.

Many quants lack commercial acumen. Hedge funds know this. According to Carrodus, hedge funds generally like to hire quants straight out of university PhD programs, as they’ve become accustomed to a low cost-of-living lifestyle and are, well, cheap. In fact, he even cites one example of a well-known hedge fund that routinely pays its sales team significantly more than its research team for this reason.

For many quants, earning more might not actually be a priority. If it is, however, Toby Carrodus believes that focusing on the innately human aspects of quant research, such as creativity, interpersonal skills and grit, might just be the key to improving your earning potential. As to what the future holds, Carrodus is optimistic for quants with these traits. He wraps up our conversation by saying “while there is no getting around a strong background in math, stats and programming, with so much talk of artificial intelligence replacing jobs it should at least be of comfort that those areas that will really set you apart as a quant are precisely those that are the most difficult to teach computers.”