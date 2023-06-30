Street Fighter 6 is out, and it’s taken the fighting game world by storm. Whether you’re a seasoned warrior or just stepping into the ring for the first time, mastering the intricate mechanics and strategies of this fighting masterpiece can be a daunting task.

Fear not, we’ve put together this list of essential tips and tricks for Street Fighter 6 to help you take on Capcom’s latest fighter with confidence. From fundamental techniques to advanced tactics, this article will provide you with the knowledge and skills needed to rise above the competition, dominate the arena, and etch your name in the annals of Street Fighter history.

Overdrive fireballs always beat out regular fireballs

Fireball stalemates have been an issue in Street Fighter going all the way back to Street Fighter 2. You know what we’re talking about: that situation where neither fighter wants to risk going in close, so both end up spamming fireballs until the timer forces someone to make a move.

The new Drive Meter in Street Fighter 6 offers an elegant solution to this endless fireball warfare by allowing you to spend a bit of your Drive Meter to Overdrive your fireballs. Overdrive fireballs will always beat out regular fireballs in a head-to-head. The cool part is that no matter how many projectiles an Overdrive fireball has to go through, it still deals the full number of attacks when it hits the target at the end.

Of course, this changes the dynamics of certain matchups (like the classic Ryu-Ken). There’s always the chance they’ll fire off an Overdrive fireball, so you can no longer rely on spamming your regular fireball to keep them at a distance.

You can spend more Drive than you have

Every Drive move you perform will cost you a few bars out of your Drive meter, but did you know that you can still perform them even if you don’t have enough Drive in your tank?

Let’s say you’re down to a sliver of health and half a bar of Drive, but you’re just one clean combo away from a round win. Smelling blood, your opponent goes for a flashy launcher, and… they whiff! Nothing but air. You can capitalize on this opportunity by executing a Drive Rush that propels you forward, letting you unleash a deadly combo that secures the W.

That Drive Rush costs 1–3 bars of Drive Meter to perform, but the game lets you perform it even though you only have half a bar left in your meter. However, at the end of the Drive Rush, you’ll instantly enter a Burnout state, which means enemy attacks hurt more and you take chip damage from blocks (among other negative effects). In moments of desperation, often the risk is worth the potential gain, especially as…

Drive doesn’t carry over between rounds

Both players start a round with 6 bars of Drive Meter, so there’s no point in saving your Drive. If you need that Drive Rush or Overdrive strike or Drive Parry to turn a lost fight around, let loose.

That said, you certainly shouldn’t be spamming your Drive at every opportunity. Running out of Drive Meter puts you in Burnout, which makes you extra vulnerable to anything your opponent throws at you. So, use your Drive moves a bit more sparingly at the start of a round, when a well-timed Rush or Parry is less likely to directly lead to a win, and really unleash your Drive as you enter the later stages of a round.

Playing defensively makes Burnout state last longer

Did you know that you can change how long you stay in Burnout? Burnout makes you more vulnerable to enemy attacks, combos, and grapples, so players will naturally want to play more carefully when in Burnout. However, if you pay attention to the Burnout bar, you’ll see that it fills up slower when you play defensively (i.e., lots of moving backwards, jumping, and blocking). Conversely, it fills up faster when you play aggressively (i.e, attacking and moving forwards).

This goes against all natural intuition, but avoid turtling when you’re in Burnout; this will just make your Burnout last longer. Take full advantage of any whiffs or defensive openings in your opponent’s play to get out of Burnout quicker.

Parries versus Blocks

A parry (or Drive Parry) is a Drive move that works like a charged-up block. Just like your regular block, a parry blocks incoming damage from an enemy strike. However, unlike a block, you don’t have to guess where the strike will be coming from. Performing a parry will block any strike, whether it’s a high strike or a low strike, from the left or from the right.

Parries are useful when you’re facing off against a character with a great mixup game, like Cammy or Lily. It removes the guesswork from defending, so you no longer have to flip a coin and hope to block their next strike.

Note that the game treats Drive Parries like blocks, so they don’t work against grapples. In fact, you’ll take more damage from grapples when parrying, so keep that in mind when fighting heavy grapplers.

Queue your Drive Parries

Speaking of Drive Parries, did you know that you can queue them? Performing the input for a Drive Parry will cause your fighter to parry at the next possible opportunity. Let’s clarify with a simple example.

Your whiff has been punished and now you’re in the middle of a knockdown animation. By performing the Drive Parry input now, your character will parry at the next possible opportunity, which is after the knockdown animation is complete. This means you don’t have to actually time your parry inputs for the frame you want to perform; you can do it in the middle of another animation to “queue” it.

This mechanic isn’t only useful for preventing follow-ups against knockdowns, you can also use it to quickly go into a Drive Rush and kick off a combo. Say you’ve launched your opponent into the air, now you’re going to punish them with a simple combo. Before your combo ends, you can queue a Drive Parry, so your character will parry as soon as your final hit lands. Then, from parry, you can transition into a Drive Rush and keep the combo going a bit longer. Just remember that the Parry to Rush chain will probably put you into Burnout afterwards.

With these invaluable tips and tricks in your arsenal, you’re ready to embark on an epic journey towards mastering Street Fighter 6. Remember, practice makes perfect, so dedicate time to honing your skills, experimenting with different characters, and learning from each match. Embrace the thrill of competition, but also maintain a humble attitude, as every defeat is an opportunity to grow stronger.