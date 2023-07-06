THREE major businesses have joined the Scotland Against Modern Slavery (SAMS) movement to help stop labour exploitation.

SSE plc, Wood and Charles River Laboratories have signed up to to work alongside existing members of the group as part of a cross-industry collaboration.

All areas of Scotland have reported cases of human trafficking, with a record number of over 600 men, women and children identified as potential victims last year.

The aim of SAMS is to raise awareness of the problem, support survivors into positive employment opportunities and protect vulnerable communities from exploitation.

Shan Saba, founder of SAMS, encourage the business community to fight together against modern slavery

More than 56 businesses, charities, and NGOs have already come together to eradicate modern slavery and raise awareness of the issue across the Scottish business community.

Crisis support and assistance to potential victims in Scotland is provided by Migrant Help and the Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (TARA), funded by the Scottish Government.

The three companies that have recently joined the movement declared a zero-tolerance approach towards human rights abuses and exploitation within their own businesses.

SSE is a low-carbon energy company that develops and maintains electricity assets, while Wood is a consulting and engineering business operating across energy and materials markets.

Charles River is a biotech research company, working in all the key areas of drug development.

Shan Saba, founder of SAMS, said: “We have supported over 19 survivors into work in recent years, each one suffering from the trauma of being exploited here on our doorstep.

“By the business community working together, we can share best practice and help stamp out this misery in our society.”

Siobhian Brown MSP, Minister for Victims and Community Safety, commented: “I am pleased to see more Scottish companies joining the fight against human trafficking and being clear that they are united with us in preventing the exploitation of people.”