A WOMAN has reviewed the “world’s smallest nightclub” which is strictly no booze and boasts only a single disco ball – because it’s set inside an old public phone box.

Laurie Alyce Matthews dedicates her free time to discovering unique and quirky places around the UK, and set out earlier this month to visit the peculiar little hotspot in Kingsbridge, Devon.

The 28-year-old paid a visit to the traditional red phone box which sits on an unassuming corner of Fore Street, next to Kingsbridge Police Station.

Laurie Alyce Matthews enjoys spending time at the club.

Video shows Laurie making her way to the “night club” up Fore Street as she says “Hi, I’m Laurie and this is the world’s smallest nightclub.”

History teacher Laurie stands outside the phone box, where instead of the traditional “Telephone” above the door, it instead reads “Nightclub” in a gold-on-black font.

She continues: “We’ve all heard of book swap phone boxes and defibrillator phone boxes but just up the high street in Kingsbridge, Devon they do things a little bit differently.”

Laurie then steps inside the booth to reveal the “nightclub” inside, which is kitted out in lights and a unique system to even play its own music.

Laurie continues: “Decked out in LEDs and a mirror ball, this 60-year-old kiosk plays disco songs in exchange for a £1 donation which supports Kingsbridge food bank.”

Inside there is a sign that reads: “The world’s smallest nightclub! Brought to you by Kingsbridge Town Council.

“Left up the receiver, listen to instructions, place £1 in the coin slot, party on to the track played, put down the receiver. Repeat.

“Just behave or the bouncers might throw you out.

“All monies collected for Kingsbridge food bank.”

There is even a sign that lists the ‘club rules’, which include: “No alcohol – this is a teetotal establishment; only two disco-goers maximum at any one time; please respect residents living locally and leave the club quietly.”

Footage shows Laurie having a giggle as she dances in the phone box whilst explaining: “It costs just £1 to adopt a telephone box from BT and this is the 5,000th BT kiosk to be adopted.

“Admittedly, it’s got a few rules which I’d adhere to if I were you because it’s not like the police have got a long walk if you don’t.”

The video pans from the phone box to the police station, which lies just feet away from the miniature nightclub.

Laurie shared the video to social media earlier this month with the caption: “Is this the coolest phone box conversion ever? How have phone boxes been repurposed near you?”

The clip has since received over 13,000 likes and dozens of comments from amazed users.

One user wrote: “A couple of those rules exist because of my brother and his friends. Don’t worry, they returned the mirror ball.”

Another commented: “I love Kingsbridge, I spent every summer there as a kid and then took my four.”

A third wrote: “My dad adopted a box before he passed so we’re doing it up.”

Another asked: “No one pees in it?”

A fifth said: “Sometimes, just sometimes, the truly bats**t nature of this country is just so brilliant.”

Laurie Alyce Matthews outside the ‘Nightclub’ phone box.

Speaking today Laurie said : “I thought it was a really cute and creative way to repurpose the phone box; something that’s become largely redundant since mobiles and landlines.

“I think the BT phone box is an iconic British symbol so it’s cool to see them being repurposed and continue to be part of communities, rather than being allowed to fall into disrepair and become an eyesore.

“I think creative phone boxes could be a really fun way to show the character of towns – like how some have used them for book swaps.

“Inside it was small (as you might expect!) and there’s a glitter ball and LED lighting and the sides are panelled with mirrors. It was clean and well looked after.

“I use my social media channels to share my travel process and hidden gems I visit in the UK and abroad, especially with a focus of ‘hacks’, planning and history. I like to show that anyone can travel.”