SCOTLAND’S Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition has learned the most recent climate change research carried out in the country.

MSP Mairi McAllan visited Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and found out more about the SRUC-led Digital Dairy Chain, as well as the organisation’s work with NatureScot to deliver a unique peatland restoration course.

On a tour of the Barony Campus near Dumfries, Ms McAllan saw first-hand SRUC’s investment in sustainable strategies, including its N2 Unit that uses revolutionary technology to eliminate methane and ammonia emissions from slurry production.

The infrastructure is now in place, with the N2 Unit – purchased with support from South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) – expected to be fitted later this year.

Ms McAllan was also shown how SRUC is studying on-farm hydrogen generation utilising renewable sources of energy and waste water, and how the College optimises land management practices by blending its forestry, woodland and environmental expertise.

Mairi McAllan MSP – Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition during a visit and tour of the SRUC Barony College campus near Dumfries, Scotland.

The MSP met with with senior staff at SRUC, including Professor Wayne Powell (Principal and Chief Executive) Provost Jamie Newbold (Deputy Principal) and Mary Thomson (Vice-Principal – Skills and Lifelong Learning).

Ms McAllan said: “Tackling the twin crises of climate change and nature loss is the collective fight of our lifetime, and the lifetime of generations to come.

“The research and development being undertaken by staff and students at Scotland’s Rural College will be vital in helping our agriculture sector develop sustainable and nature positive farming practices.”

Dr Martin Valenti, Director of Net Zero, Nature & Entrepreneurship at SoSE, commented: “SRUC’s N2 Unit is such an innovative move for the agriculture sector, which we believe can be another step towards Scotland’s Just Transition to Net Zero.”